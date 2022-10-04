New Claims Emerge About Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle's Rumored Rift

While William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, continue to have a strained relationship, there is also still lingering tension between their wives, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. And much of it seems to stem from a story that circulated before Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding.

During the wedding planning, Kate was seen crying during a dress fitting for her daughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales, who was serving as a flower girl during Harry and Meghan's ceremony. According to Tom Bower's book "Revenge," Kate was allegedly brought to tears after Meghan unkindly compared Charlotte to her friend's daughter, who was also in the wedding party, per Page Six. Other media outlets backed up Bower's claim that it was Meghan who made Kate cry.

While Kensington Palace eventually released a statement denying any rift between the women, Meghan went on to allege during her and Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that it was Kate who made Meghan cry during the dress fitting. "It made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings," Meghan said, per Harper's Bazaar. "There wasn't a confrontation. I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details because she apologized, and I've forgiven her."

But while Meghan seems to have moved on, a new book claims that at the time, she was "obsessed" with setting the record straight on this ongoing mystery.