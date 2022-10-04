The Royal That Fans Think Had The Sweetest Relationship With The Queen - Exclusive Survey

14% of voters think that Prince William, the elder son of King Charles III, had the sweetest relationship with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Per Hello!, the two were often seen enjoying each other's company and making each other laugh at royal events. As William, Prince of Wales, grew up and began a family of his own, the queen continued to offer advice and critique to her grandson when he took on more active royal responsibilities (via Express).

It's no secret that drama with the in-laws can lead to serious tension, and when your grandmother is the queen, there's sure to be extra pressure on your new beau. Thankfully, Prince William had nothing to worry about: Queen Elizabeth had a great relationship with Kate Middleton. A source told Us Weekly that the queen advised Kate on many aspects of royal life and found she could "rely on [Kate]." Now that the Prince and Princess of Wales are next in line for the crown, we're sure that the vote of confidence from their late grandmother means a whole lot.

William and Harry are not the only grandchildren that the queen adored. The queen's relationship with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, daughters of Prince Andrew, was one of great love and adoration. Voters agreed that the bond between Beatrice (3%), Eugenie (2%), and their grandmother was extra special, especially after seeing their emotional behavior at the queen's funeral.