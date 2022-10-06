The Most Jaw-Dropping Things We Learned From Peacock's New Prince Andrew Documentary

Peacock's new documentary "Prince Andrew: Banished" is a brutal takedown of the disgraced son of Queen Elizabeth II told in a new way. The blistering documentary mixes new first-hand interviews with archival footage to weave a doozy of a story about the Duke of York. Peacock's synopsis of the doc describes Andrew's "antics throughout his career as a Royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British Royal Family." Beloved Netflix hit "The Crown" claimed Andrew was Queen Elizabeth II's favorite child, and this documentary shows how the 62-year-old prince behaved before his involvement with sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

As Andrew's scandal is about to take over headlines yet again, the "Banished" director Jamie Crawford talked to Vanity Fair about why the documentary is unique. "Often you imagine that the contemporary story is where you're going to find really fascinating stuff," Crawford explained. "Actually [Banished] is reverse in a way — it starts with the contemporary story that everybody knows. But the really fascinating stuff in this project is his life leading up to that." The interviews and tales of Andrew's bad decisions over the years show why he was a perfect patsy for Epstein.

Buckle in and learn the most jaw-dropping things from Peacock's documentary, "Prince Andrew: Banished."