The List's Exclusive Survey Shows How Women Describe Their Style

Vintage received 12.50% of the vote, a style that tributes to the fashion of decades passed. Per The Vou, editor of Vogue and fashion icon Anna Wintour defined vintage as a "piece that is at least 20 years old" and "exhibits characteristics" of the time period it was made in. Achieving the vintage style could be anything from the pin-up dresses from the '50s to the acid-washed jeans and neon accessories that were popular in the '90s, as long as you feel good wearing them!

On the opposite side of the spectrum, another 12.33% of people define their style as trendy. This style is ever-changing just like the trends that come and go each year: we predict that people with a self-described trendy style love to shop and obsessively watch the runways each season (it's okay, we do too).

Polished (9%) and bold (4.33%) styles are less about the specific clothing items and more about the overall vibe. Fashion blogger Gabrielle Arruda says that a polished look combines good grooming, well-tailored pieces, and intentional finishing touches like accessories and manicured nails. Bold style takes that a step further by incorporating vibrant colors and loud patterns, even some that might traditionally clash (via Refinery29). Being bold is all about breaking the rules of fashion, and making up new ones that work for you.

Once you figure out which style is most uniquely you, here are 8 pieces of clothing that will help define your style.