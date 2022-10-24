King Charles' Second Prime Minister Has Been Chosen Amid Liz Truss' Resignation

On October 20, 2022, Liz Truss made history when she resigned as U.K. prime minister. Truss spent just 45 days in office — the shortest stint ever for a British prime minister, per The Washington Post. The beginning of Truss's short term was occupied with a nationwide period of mourning after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the final days were mired in turmoil. As The Economist reported on October 11, "[Truss] had seven days in control. That is roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce."

While The Economist went on to discuss the financial fallout of Truss's ill-fated economic policy, the rest of the world was captivated by this lettuce comparison. The Daily Star dressed up a lettuce head and created a Truss vs. the lettuce contest via livestream. "We don't have a government," Labour MP Chris Bryant told Sky News (via The Guardian). "The lettuce might as well be running the country or the tofu."

Then, on October 12, during his weekly audience with Truss, King Charles III said, "So you've come back again?" After her reply, the monarch responded, "Dear, oh dear. Anyway . . ." While this comment led some critics to question Charles' behavior, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly disagreed, saying, "I view it as much more an empathetic statement," according to Politico. Now that Truss' replacement has been chosen, the two will no longer hold those weekly sessions. Instead, Charles will soon be meeting with the second prime minister of his reign.