Publisher Confirms Where Prince Harry Plans To Donate Millions From His Memoir Payout

We are counting down the days until we can finally read Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare." Penguin Random House announced the title and cover of the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book on October 27, 2022, sharing that Prince Harry's "remarkably personal and emotional story" will be available January 10, 2023.

While fans are itching to get a peak at the contents of Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare," some aligned with the royals are not holding back their skepticism. Practiced royal writer Tina Brown didn't mince words when it came to her opinion about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his decision to write a tell-all memoir. The royal biographer claimed that Prince Harry's memoir shouldn't be published and that Harry will likely regret the words he has written.

However, the presses are reportedly still running and ready to release "Spare" in January 2023. Though Tina Brown commented to The Telegraph that she believes Prince Harry is in the book deal just for the money, a recent report detailing what the Duke of Sussex plans to do with his memoir's earnings indicates otherwise.