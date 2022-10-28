Publisher Confirms Where Prince Harry Plans To Donate Millions From His Memoir Payout
We are counting down the days until we can finally read Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare." Penguin Random House announced the title and cover of the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book on October 27, 2022, sharing that Prince Harry's "remarkably personal and emotional story" will be available January 10, 2023.
While fans are itching to get a peak at the contents of Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare," some aligned with the royals are not holding back their skepticism. Practiced royal writer Tina Brown didn't mince words when it came to her opinion about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his decision to write a tell-all memoir. The royal biographer claimed that Prince Harry's memoir shouldn't be published and that Harry will likely regret the words he has written.
However, the presses are reportedly still running and ready to release "Spare" in January 2023. Though Tina Brown commented to The Telegraph that she believes Prince Harry is in the book deal just for the money, a recent report detailing what the Duke of Sussex plans to do with his memoir's earnings indicates otherwise.
Prince Harry to donate proceeds from 'Spare' to these British charities
The New York Post reported that Prince Harry doesn't plan to keep all the $20 million Penguin Random House paid him to himself. A spokesperson from Penguin Random House announced that Prince Harry will "support British charities with donations from his proceeds from 'Spare.'"
The Duke of Sussex has reportedly gotten started with his donations to charitable organizations from his "Spare" earnings. "The Duke of Sussex has donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers' legacies, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS," according to PrinceHarryMemoir.com. He has reportedly also committed 300,000 pounds of proceeds as a WellChild patron, according to the outlet.
The Duke of Sussex is an established WellChild patron, according to a tweet from the organization. His latest philanthropic moves with "Spare" fit that established part of his public persona.
And the rest of Prince Harry's earnings from 'Spare?'
The Duke of Sussex's generous donations from his "Spare" proceeds highlight his commitment to philanthropic efforts. However, royal biographer Tina Brown has suggested that Prince Harry will need to keep some of the money for himself and family. The royal biographer claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "poor" in terms of Hollywood standards, according to The Telegraph. After Prince Harry claimed to have been cut off financially by the royal family, it would make sense that the ex-senior royal would have to work for future earnings.
However, "Spare" is not the Duke of Sussex's only venture that could earn him significant income. Meghan and Harry signed a lucrative deal with Spotify in December 2020, and fans of the Sussexes can now listen Meghan's podcast "Archetypes," which was spearheaded by the production company Archewell that she and Prince Harry established. And as for "Spare?" It will be the latest of the highly anticipated releases from the Sussexes.