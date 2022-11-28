The Abortion Rates Before The Roe V. Wade Decision Aren't What You'd Expect

The aftershocks of June's Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson Health Organization decision are still being felt. According to PBS NewsHour, 12 states have banned abortion completely while others put restrictions in place, severely limiting the options for people who want or need to terminate a pregnancy. In Georgia, the battle over whether a ban on abortions after 6 weeks of gestation continues; just last week, only days after the ban was lifted, the state's Supreme Court reinstated the ban, per NPR.

Since the protections in Roe v. Wade were rolled back, abortion has been a heavily discussed and debated topic. Despite the fact that many doctors felt "muzzled" by hospital policies when it came to speaking out about the dangers of abortion bans, political campaigns heavily featured personal stories of people who have had abortions.

But during the midterm elections earlier this month, voters in every state that had abortion on the ballot did what they could to protect their right to the medical procedure — which research shows shouldn't have been a big surprise. PBS NewsHour reports California, Michigan, and Vermont all voted to protect the right to abortion in their state constitution. Plus, Pew Research polling found that since 1995, the majority of Americans — 61% — believe abortion should be legal "in all or most cases." Jessica Valenti, a feminist writer, even raises the question of why abortion is treated like such a polarizing topic when there is so much evidence to the contrary (via Abortion, Every Day).