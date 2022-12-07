The Excuse Queen Elizabeth Supposedly Gave Prince Harry To Skip Official Photo-Op With Lilibet

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have repeatedly ruffled feathers at Buckingham Palace, the couple hoped to capture a moment between their baby daughter and her great-grandmother but sadly, it never happened.

The duke and duchess named their daughter, Lilibet Diana after Queen Elizabeth II and Harry's mother, the Princess of Wales. Harry had high hopes of having a photo taken of his daughter and the queen together when they traveled to the U.K. for the queen's Platinum Jubilee.

It was the first time that baby Lilibet met many members of the royal family since Harry and Meghan gave up their duties as senior working royals (via the BBC). Since Harry's children were finally in the presence of the queen, it naturally seemed like a good time for a family photo.

However, it's been reported that although Harry was persistent in trying to have a photo taken, Her Majesty said it would be impossible for this one simple reason, per Express.