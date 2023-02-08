Dip-Dyed Hair Is The Eclectic Trend You'll Want To Try This Spring

Spring is almost here, and that means you'll start to see a lot more color, from blooming flowers to splashy Easter eggs — and even on your hair. Lately, touches of color, like the money piece hairstyle, have been popping up everywhere, paving the way for the return of early 2010s dip-dyed hair.

"Dip-dyed hair looks as though you've dipped the ends of your hair directly into a vat of beautiful color," Cara Craig, a professional colorist, explained to Byrdie. You might remember celebs like Kylie Jenner rocking the look nearly a decade ago, often in technicolor hues. Soon, practically everyone and their mom were sporting pink, blue, or purple tips.

Fast-forward to 2023, and the dip-dye trend is back and likely here to stay, given how easy it is to maintain. "This technique doesn't look bad when the hair grows," master stylist Linda de Zeeuw told InStyle, noting that the color may require an occasional toner to prevent fading. If you grow tired of your color, it's easy to snip the tips off rather than redye the entire head.

If it's been a while since you've embraced the look, or if you missed out when it was trending the first time, now's your chance to dip your toes in the dip-dye technique.