Days Of Our Lives Amnesia Stories You May Want To Forget

When it comes to soap operas, there are many classic themes that fans have gotten used to seeing. Kidnappings, infidelity, people returning from the dead, and of course, amnesia. "Days of Our Lives" viewers have seen many fan-favorite characters struggle with memory loss during their time in Salem, and it seems that the storyline is one that the sudser continues to rely on time and time again.However, some amnesia plots have left fans feeling less than thrilled, and they would likely much rather forget about them altogether.

Sure, when Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) plotted and schemed to get Austin Reed to love her, fans were intrigued. But years of Sami looking for ways to worm her way into Austin's life led to some cringe-worthy moments for the character. At one point, Austin accidentally hit Sami with his car, leaving her fighting for her life in the hospital. When she recovered, she was paralyzed and claimed to have amnesia. Sami soon learned that pretending to have amnesia was keeping Austin close to her as he went along with her seeming to think that he was her husband. However, everything blew up in Sami's face when her sister Carrie exposed her lies and told everyone that Austin was not the biological father of her son, which fueled Carrie and Sami's long-running feud.

Austin dumped Sami and married Carrie that same day. But of course, Sami isn't the only Salemite to have an amnesia storyline over the years.