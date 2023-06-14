Anti-Trends Are The Popular Way To Put Your Own Stamp On Your Wardrobe - Here's How

Every season, we say hello and goodbye to outdated fashion trends that seem to have a shorter shelf life than the bag of salad we bought with the best of intentions ... and then ultimately forget about while we ordered takeout for the third night in a row. Luckily, a new trend has arrived that takes the place of all others: the anti-trend. Now you may be asking, "Isn't an 'anti-trend' just another trend calling itself something fancy and new?" But the goal of anti-trend fashion is to encourage consumers to move away from the grips of fast fashion and impulse-buying and focus instead on building a wardrobe full of timeless articles of clothing that won't go out of style.

The trend can also be a great way to break the mold of traditional fashion norms. According to Vogue, many people also use the anti-trend style to challenge preconceived gender roles within the subcategories of fashion, calling this the trend "that [belongs] to nobody and everyone." Anti-trend fashion encourages wearers to focus on functionality and long-lasting pieces and invest in clothing that lets them express themselves without fear of being "trendy." The anti-trend movement is all about listening to your own artistic style rather than simply copying your favorite influencer; but if you need a helping hand fitting your wardrobe to the anti-trend mentality, we have curated a few examples that are perfect starting points.