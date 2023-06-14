Anti-Trends Are The Popular Way To Put Your Own Stamp On Your Wardrobe - Here's How
Every season, we say hello and goodbye to outdated fashion trends that seem to have a shorter shelf life than the bag of salad we bought with the best of intentions ... and then ultimately forget about while we ordered takeout for the third night in a row. Luckily, a new trend has arrived that takes the place of all others: the anti-trend. Now you may be asking, "Isn't an 'anti-trend' just another trend calling itself something fancy and new?" But the goal of anti-trend fashion is to encourage consumers to move away from the grips of fast fashion and impulse-buying and focus instead on building a wardrobe full of timeless articles of clothing that won't go out of style.
The trend can also be a great way to break the mold of traditional fashion norms. According to Vogue, many people also use the anti-trend style to challenge preconceived gender roles within the subcategories of fashion, calling this the trend "that [belongs] to nobody and everyone." Anti-trend fashion encourages wearers to focus on functionality and long-lasting pieces and invest in clothing that lets them express themselves without fear of being "trendy." The anti-trend movement is all about listening to your own artistic style rather than simply copying your favorite influencer; but if you need a helping hand fitting your wardrobe to the anti-trend mentality, we have curated a few examples that are perfect starting points.
The classic white tank will always be in style
Messy eaters beware — everyone's favorite classic white tank will always be an essential wardrobe staple. While you may want to watch out for the occasional stain while enjoying your iced coffee on the go, that's about the only worry you will have while rocking the timeless top. Whether you're rocking the staple piece on its own in the summer or layering it under your favorite blazer in the cooler months, a white tank top is always a good idea. The garment has yet to go out of style, and it also complements practically any aesthetic. Pair it with your loudest pattern or your most unique color palette for a balanced look every time.
One of our favorite timeless white tank looks is a white ribbed halter tucked into a pair of neutral-colored trousers for the perfect office outfit. Dress up your tank by adding a flowy maxi skirt or jean mini and head off to girl's night. This garment perfectly embodies the anti-trend movement thanks to its versatility. No matter where you're going or what you're doing, a white tank top is always a good idea.
Goodbye skinny jeans and low-rise, hello timeless denim
When we heard that skinny jeans were out and low-rise was on its way back into fashion, we were definitely stressed out. Many millennials and lovers of the mom jean style made the impulse decision to throw out our favorite pairs of jeans to avoid the dreaded "cheugy" label. But with permission from the anti-trend movement, we are returning denim to our closets and embracing the classic fit that has been around for over a century.
When you're looking to craft a timeless wardrobe, consider reaching for a pair of straight-style jeans. According to the editors of WhoWhatWear, jean styles like oversized and flare are in, skinny jeans are out, but straight-leg fits keep their "classic" title. Vogue style editor Madeline Fass calls the jean style "clean" and "understated," and reminds readers that they can be worn with practically anything. When you're looking to put your own personal flair on the classic jean, rest easy knowing the jeans will work with practically anything — including other denim for those looking to totally flip trends on their head.
You can never go wrong with a little black dress
In the words of the late fashion titan Karl Lagerfeld, "One is never overdressed or underdressed with a little black dress." No matter your style or your body type, there is a little black dress out there for everyone — it may take some time, but once you find the little black dress that's perfect for you, you'll never look back.
One of the amazing things about an LBD is how well it works for any occasion. Wear your midi black tank dress to brunch with your besties, or throw on a jean jacket and a pair of heels for a fully realized date night look. Turn your little black dress into a comfortable skirt in the winter by adding a chunky sweater and a pair of tights. Accessorize with your favorite statement jewelry and colorful heels to add a pop of color to a traditional silhouette. No matter how you want to express yourself, a little black dress makes for the perfect canvas.
Anti-hauls are the new de-influencing trend that is saving us time and money
@kaokitsune
that skirt ended me #antihaul #fastfashion #fashiontiktok #slowfashion #styleinspo #microtrends♬ alkuperäinen ääni - † 𝕽𝖔𝖓𝖎 †
The anti-trend movement encourages fashionistas to build a timeless wardrobe that they won't have to throw out and redo every time the trends change, but some popular trends can catch the eye of even the most minimalist stylist. While you're scrolling through your fyp, it's only natural to admire that Y2K-inspired dress from SHEIN that your favorite influencer showed off on their social media page. But even content creators are getting tired of constantly cycling through clothing and are instead hopping on the anti-trend trend.
Anti-hauls and deinfluencing videos have gone viral on TikTok amongst fashion bloggers and creators who are tired of spending too much money on items that ultimately go out of style as quickly as they arrive. TikToker @christina.mychas shared her honest thoughts about current trends that she won't be buying, like the maxi denim skirt and Miu Miu satin ballet flats. While she expresses genuine love for the photos of women who are pulling off the trend, she questions where we're even supposed to be wearing these outfits. Another influencer took her anti-haul to the mall, sharing which clothing items she will not be grabbing off the rack: User @kaokitsune makes note of the poorly constructed seams and thin material that would wear out after only a few wears. This creator reminds us that even if something looks cute and trendy while you're shopping, it doesn't mean that it is worth adding to your cart.
Feel confident in what you're wearing and where the garment came from
Curating the "perfect outfit" is all about finding what makes you feel confident and stylish, not copying what everyone else is wearing. For generations, people have used fashion to promote their own expression and identity, challenging the idea of what it means to be fashionable. You might feel a bit out of place at first if you're the only one rocking a stunning floor-length maxi dress while everyone else is in jeans and a T-shirt, but we don't have the time or the energy to conform to other people's definition of style. Anti-trends are all about self-expression through fashion without worrying about what anyone else thinks.
Anti-trends are also allowing consumers to be more conscious of where they are shopping. According to Rachel Lifter, an assistant professor of fashion studies at Parsons School of Design, many people have begun to focus on details like the working conditions of the people who created their clothing and how sustainable the manufacturing process was. The fashion expert told HuffPost, "I do think there are ways of participating in trends in a more ethical and sustainable fashion. For example, there are second-hand stores that trade in popular fashion." When you actively choose to shop secondhand or collect vintage pieces, you are going against the traditional fast fashion trends and instead hunting for unique pieces that speak to you while recycling at the same time. A win-win!