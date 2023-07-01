Meghan McCain Wrote A Tell-All After Slamming Mary Trump For Doing The Same

After Meghan McCain released "Bad Republican," the notion that her memoir was not dissimilar to the types of books she previously condemned was not lost on TV hosts like Andy Cohen. In an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" (via the Daily Beast), Cohen asked McCain, "On a 1-to-10 scale, how hypocritical is it that you wrote a tell-all after prefacing every tell-all interview on 'The View' with 'I hate tell-alls' regarding Harry, Trump, Kushner, and Cohen?"

McCain tried to clarify that the memoirs she's spoken out about in the past were political tell-alls. And while she didn't offer an alternative descriptor for her own publication, she suggested that her family memoir was different because her family read (and, assumedly, approved) everything she wrote before the book's release. When asked again by Cohen if she believed her move to be hypocritical, McCain replied with a fairly glib answer not unlike Mary's on "The View." With a shoulder shrug, the author said, "Um, I don't, but it's OK if other people do. I don't really care."

The "Watch What Happens Live" host quickly lightened the conversation by moving it over to the bar to take shots with McCain and the episode's other guest, S.E. Cupp. The moment was brief and didn't appear to faze McCain, but it certainly makes one consider the importance of not judging others, lest they be in similar positions years later.