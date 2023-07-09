Outfit Inspo To Help You Rock Your Light Wash Jeans

Whether you're a dark wash or a bleached jeans fan, one jean style is more versatile than most, and that's light wash jeans. One of the top jean trends, light wash jeans have been seen on those in the fashion know for quite a while now. Per Woman&Home, founder of denim retailer Trilogy Stores Lesley Torson agreed that light wash jeans are definitely making a comeback. "Typically, lighter shades are popular for spring/summer, with denim staying authentic and light washed in a Y2K feel," Torson shared.

We're not just talking light wash skinny jeans, either. The light wash trend includes all types of jeans, so even if you're not really a skinnies kind of person, you can hop on the trend. Think straight leg jeans, mom jeans, loose styles, or even flared jeans. The trend is not necessarily about the cut of your jeans, but rather the color. Any shade of light blue is acceptable, as are those verging onto mid-blue.

Still not sure how to style your light wash denim? Luckily there's inspiration for days, from outfits practically screaming summer to ensembles that harness layers for those cool weather days.