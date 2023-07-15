Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Didn't Plan To Have Kids

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are about to become parents, again. The multi-platinum superstar revealed her second baby bump during her comeback Super Bowl performance in February. The electric performance left fans excited about welcoming Fenty Baby #2, and since then, we've seen Rihanna's stunning pregnancy glow return twofold. Standing alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky, she has been embracing motherhood with a smile.

The self-made billionaire admitted to Vogue that while having kids wasn't exactly in the cards, she has remained optimistic about juggling her career and motherly duties. "Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been," Rihanna told the magazine. "And now there's another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again. Still, I have businesses that aren't going to run themselves."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child on May 13, 2022. However, it wasn't until a copy of the birth certificate was acquired by People a year later that the public learned of the baby's name. RZA, whose name is inspired by the leader of Rihanna and Rocky's favorite rap group Wu-Tang Clan, has already become the internet's beloved nephew. Fans of the "Work" songstress can't help but notice how RZA is always smiling in photos, dubbing him the "happy baby" on Twitter. Rihanna confirmed that the moniker is indeed valid, telling Elle, "His smile [is my favorite part of being a new mom]. He is the happiest baby."