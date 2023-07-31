Why Ivana Trump Really Divorced Her Fourth Husband Rossano Rubicondi

Ivana Trump was one of those remarkable women with a thriving career, a beautiful family, and a larger-than-life persona. Most people remember her as Donald Trump's first wife, but she stepped out of her husband's shadow and made a name for herself. She launched a magazine and several businesses, published four books, wrote an advice column, and starred on the small screen — all while raising three children. Her family described her as "a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a caring mother and friend" following her death in 2022 (via Vogue).

The socialite had a tumultuous personal life that included four marriages and several romantic relationships. Rossano Rubicondi, the last of Ivana Trump's ex-husbands, was 35 years old at the time of their marriage. However, the 24-year age gap didn't stop them from tying the knot. "She's an amazing woman. Beautiful, smart, sexy, powerful, successful, and young in spirit," Rubicondi told People. "It just feels right. I have no fears," said Ivana.

Unfortunately, their new life together didn't last long. Donald Trump's ex-wife dated the Italian model for six years before tying the knot but divorced him after just one year of marriage. Their relationship continued on and off until Rubicondi's death, raising questions about the reason behind the divorce.