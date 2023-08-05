The 6 Burning Questions We Hope Get Answered In Jill Duggar Dillard's Memoir

The following article contains references to child sexual abuse.

"Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets" would have been juicy enough if it had merely featured former members of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), but the Prime Video documentary featured commentary from someone quite unexpected: Jill Duggar Dillard. She and her husband, Derick Dillard, sat down with the filmmakers to discuss her experience with the controversial church, and its effect on her. Most surprising, though, was what Jill had to say about her father, Jim Bob Duggar. Calling him essentially a control freak, she explained the IBLP appealed to men like him because of its patriarchal structure. The congregation's men run the show, and women and children are expected to submit to their authority or risk being punished by God.

Shortly after "Shiny Happy People" aired, Jill announced the tell-all book fans had been waiting for. "Counting the Cost" will drop on September 12, 2023, and it promises to uncover the secrets Jill and Derick were made to keep when she was still trying to be obedient to her father and the church. But exactly how revealing will it be? Recall that Jill's sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo also released a book this year about her upbringing, but the tea she spilled wasn't what you'd call Boston Harbor-level. What Duggar followers are really looking for is a no-holds-barred memoir that answers at least some of the most burning questions about Jill and her famous reality family.