The Most Shocking Cast Exits From The Young And The Restless

As the top daytime drama on TV for over three decades, "The Young and the Restless" is in a league of its own. From its many Emmys to its dedicated fans, the soap has become an iconic part of pop culture. After all, stars like Tom Selleck and Eva Longoria got their big break in Genoa City, and the beloved show has been affectionately referenced in prime-time hits like "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Dawson's Creek."

Some stars have been with the show for decades. Jeanne Cooper portrayed the beloved Mrs. Chancellor right up until her 2013 death at age 84, and Genoa City's ultimate power couple, Victor and Nikki Newman, have been portrayed by Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott for over 40 years.

However, not all of the popular soap opera's stars have been so lucky. Some of these cast changes over the years have shocked audiences and cast members alike!