Why Ron And Casey DeSantis Kept Her Cancer Diagnosis A Secret From Their Kids

Receiving a cancer diagnosis is never easy, but when little kids are involved, it becomes even more challenging to navigate — a lesson that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, had to learn the hard way following her October 2021 breast cancer diagnosis. They felt the best option for their family was not to tell their kids.

In an episode of "Fox & Friends," Casey shared what it was like to receive the diagnosis while mothering a 4, 3, and 1-year-old. "Anybody will say with a cancer diagnosis, when you start hearing those words, it's not definitive right out of the gate. It is, 'We see something that is problematic.' It's like very, very difficult when you look at your children, and they don't know," she said.

Fortunately, the first lady of Florida is in remission and has been cancer-free since March 2022. But for the year prior, she had to continue being a mom of three and explaining away her cancer treatments to her young children.