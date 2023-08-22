Justin Trudeau And Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Were Almost A Missed Connection

Looking back at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's relationship history is a bit sad, considering that the pair split in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. However, their partnership and subsequent divorce almost weren't. Had fate not kept throwing them together, Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau likely wouldn't have been more than childhood friends.

In 2005, the former television host revealed to Maclean's that she met the future Prime Minister of Canada as a child while playing at his family home. Early on, Sophie had a crush on Justin, even admitting, "We would hide in the closets to have our first kiss." Their journeys took them down separate paths, as is apt to happen to young lovers, until they crossed paths once again at the 2003 Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix ball.

As co-hosts of the charity fundraiser, it was inevitable the two would talk; and apparently, the mature versions of Justin and Sophie liked each other just as much as their younger selves. Sophie decided she would reach out after their impromptu reconnection, sending Justin an email. It apparently created a bit of a personal dilemma for Justin, as he said, "I got the email, and I said, 'Nice. Okay. Good.' And I didn't answer it. I didn't delete it. I just decided, 'No, I'm better off not starting anything that I'm not willing to go through with.'"