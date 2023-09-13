The Unforgettable Field Trip Barron Trump Once Planned For His Fifth Grade Class
Of all the ways to impress your classmates, taking them on a field trip to your parent's work might not always be the most effective — unless, of course, your parents are the President and First Lady of the United States. And for Barron Trump's lucky fifth-grade class, that just so happened to be the case.
According to an inside source for Page Six, the only son of former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump brought 80 of his Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School classmates to Washington, D.C., on a field trip to the White House in 2017. Students, teachers, and Secret Service agents all made the trip from the Upper West Side of NYC to D.C. in May 2017, four months after Barron's father was inaugurated as President.
The Page Six source said that the then-11-year-old Barron was "really sweet" and excited to give his classmates the presidential tour. After all, who wouldn't be?
The school field trip included a tour, buffet, and meet-and-greet
For most school kids, a trip to the White House would mean a tour led by an official guide, with a rogue politician or bigwig roaming the halls if they're lucky. But Barron Trump's classmates enjoyed a closer look at their classmate's home away from home. "All the kids got dressed up," the source told Page Six. "The girls were in dresses, and the boys wore khaki pants and button-downs. It was so cute."
"They had a buffet lunch and a tour of the White House and met the President and First Lady. President Trump gave them all a rousing speech about living up to your potential and being the best you could be for your country," the source continued. The class reportedly toured the rest of Washington, D.C. before heading back to New York City the next day.
Although Donald Trump had been President for months by the time of the school trip, Barron still lived in New York City. He and Melania Trump took their time moving into the White House so he could finish out his fifth-grade year at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School. They moved into the White House in June 2017.
Besides his class trip, Barron Trump has stayed private about his White House connections
Getting to escort your classmates to the White House for a private tour and meeting with the leader of the free world is just one of many distinctly unique experiences of growing up as a U.S. president's child. While his father, Donald Trump, was undoubtedly famous before his presidency, Barron Trump was fully thrust into the spotlight following his father's election in 2016. And for the most part, Barron has responded by doubling down on his privacy.
Barron is almost never seen in public these days, and that's exactly how his mother, Melania Trump, prefers to keep it. In fact, the former First Lady was reportedly unhappy with her husband when he posted about their son on the Trump-made social media platform Truth Social. "Melania has been incredibly protective of Barron and has told Donald she would not stand for him to be exploited by anyone, even his father! There's a good chance she won't forgive him," a source told RadarOnline.
As his father makes history as the first President to be indicted on criminal charges, Barron continues to keep a low profile as he attends the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, as a member of the Class of 2024.