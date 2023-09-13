The Unforgettable Field Trip Barron Trump Once Planned For His Fifth Grade Class

Of all the ways to impress your classmates, taking them on a field trip to your parent's work might not always be the most effective — unless, of course, your parents are the President and First Lady of the United States. And for Barron Trump's lucky fifth-grade class, that just so happened to be the case.

According to an inside source for Page Six, the only son of former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump brought 80 of his Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School classmates to Washington, D.C., on a field trip to the White House in 2017. Students, teachers, and Secret Service agents all made the trip from the Upper West Side of NYC to D.C. in May 2017, four months after Barron's father was inaugurated as President.

The Page Six source said that the then-11-year-old Barron was "really sweet" and excited to give his classmates the presidential tour. After all, who wouldn't be?