General Hospital Sneak Peek: 5 Storylines We Can't Wait To See This Fall
Soap Opera Digest released fall 2023 previews for "General Hospital" in its September 11 issue, and boy are we excited! After coming off it's 50th anniversary that spotlighted the return of the Nurses' Ball as well as an adventure to save the world, the sudser has been building up several stories that are now moving along full steam. The fact that temporary police commissioner Mac Scorpio (John J. York) doesn't know that he's the father of Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) may have to sit on the backburner for a bit as York takes a break from "General Hospital" to deal with his MDS diagnosis. Also, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) is dealing with the dangers of prison, and Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is pressuring Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) to give up her 1% share in ELQ, otherwise she'll bankrupt Lucy's company, Deception.
Elsewhere in Port Charles, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) continues to hold back her dismay that her boyfriend Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) is living with his evil ex-girlfriend, Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl), to help care for his baby brother, Ace. Trina's new stepdad, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), is struggling to adapt to the reality of his paralysis. And poor Laura Collins (Genie Francis) continues her wild goose chase around the world, searching for her missing son, Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss).
While all those are going on, let's take a look at five other storylines that we're really looking forward to.
Ned/Eddie
Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) hit his head, and now believes he's Eddie Maine, a stage name he used when he was once a rock star. But Ned's married to Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero), and they have a son named Leo Quartermaine (Easton Rocket Sweda), and his lack of memory about them or anything else is unnerving her and the rest of his family. The previews ponder whether or not their marriage will prevail, and that something from his past could affect his future. Could that past be Lois Cerullo, his former wife and manager? It's been announced that Rena Sofer will be reprising her role as Lois, and we couldn't be happier.
Lois thought she'd discovered a new singing sensation named Eddie Maine, and not only managed his career but eventually married him. The two had a daughter named Brook Lynn, and everything was hunky dory until reality set in for Ned, and his family company called ELQ needed him back. He ultimately chose the company over Lois, so she took Brook Lynn and went back to her hometown of Bensonhurst. But now, Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) has been forced to cause trouble because of her grandmother, Ned's mom Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot), and she's also worried about him forgetting his family. Lois' return could help him remember, but at what cost? Will he recall his love for her and leave Olivia? We don't know, but grab the popcorn because it's going to be explosive.
Cody/Sasha/Dante/Sam
The excitement on "General Hospital" is amping up as the previews report detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) are going to team up to help the endlessly tortured Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) and Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), and save them. After the evil Dr. Damon Montague (Darin Toonder) drugged Sasha, making everyone think she fell off the wagon, at the behest of her mother-in-law Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs), Cody got himself into the Ferncliff Sanitarium and rescued her. Gladys wanted to keep her drugged so she could retain control of Sasha's money to pay her gambling debts.
But you can't con a con man, and Cody saw through her plan, but it was almost too late. Dr. Montague demanded $50,000 from Gladys, or he wouldn't release Sasha. Sam had helped Cody fake a mental illness to get into Ferncliff, providing him with a getaway car for the daring escape, and a safe house to go to. She's been trying to give her boyfriend Dante plausible deniability by not telling him anything, but in the September 13 episode Dante asked to join her to find them. As Sam reluctantly takes along Dante — who's risking his police career to help his friend Cody — the thrills are going to be through the roof. And we're hoping that in the aftermath, Sasha realizes what a good guy Cody is and starts to fall for him.
Mason/Austin/Ava/Cyrus
The thrills roll on as Ava Jerome (Maura West) must get out of the predicament she's in. She thought she'd killed her ex-husband Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss), and nearly had a conniption when his body disappeared. Mason Gatlin (Nathanyael Grey), the cousin of her lover Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth), stole it for a mysterious gang he works for. However, Ava doesn't know that Nikolas is really alive and held in a secret location. This new organization threatened to reveal that she'd "killed" Nik unless she got them information about Sonny Corinthos' (Maurice Benard) criminal dealings. Now, the previews are saying Ava's situation is going to get even more dangerous, and she may find out that Nikolas is not dead.
Ava secretly told Sonny about the blackmail, so he allowed the gang to obtain false information about his dealings. Little do any of them realize, Sonny's enemy, Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober), is not only in charge of this new group of baddies, but he's also in league with Warden Gartner (Diahnna Nicole Baxter) from Pentonville where he's incarcerated. The bad guys are going to be furious as Cyrus and Gartner's plans to take down Sonny have been foiled. Mason's already accused Ava of being in cahoots with Sonny, but she expertly fast-talked her way out of it. However, it's only a matter of time before they learn the truth, and she may find herself in a deadly situation that she can't escape from.
Anna/Valentin
Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) has been terrorized by a person or persons unknown on "General Hospital." The one plot thread that's been needling its way through many of the ongoing storylines involves a defense contracting firm known as Pikeman. Anna's life as a spy was upended when her past as a double agent was plastered all over the news media, and she was forced to quit the WSB to save them from embarrassment. Since then, someone painted the word "murderer" on the door of her house and even burned it to the ground. And while she was talking to Sonny Corinthos at the Metro Court Hotel's rooftop pool, a sniper shot at them. The Soap Opera Digest previews report that we'll finally learn the identity of who's been targeting her.
Anna suspected her boyfriend Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) lied to her several times regarding his whereabouts. She finally got him to confess that he not only worked for Pikeman in the past, but also hooked them up with Sonny. She asked him if he could inquire whether or not Pikeman has any info on who's behind everything. He agreed, claiming to have to meet his contact in person. Although he told her he spoke with someone at a café, she'd followed him and learned his meeting was at an estate. We're on the edge of our seat to find out if Valentin is really a villain, and who exactly has been perpetrating these horrible acts.
Sonny/Nina/Pikeman
Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) spectacularly proved why he's the Teflon don on "General Hospital." When the feds arrested him and confiscated his shipment, only to find "incredible coffee beans" (as Sonny put it) instead of illegal weapons, they were forced to drop the charges and we cheered. Our favorite racketeer had allowed Pikeman to run weapons through his territory, using their crates with the coffee as bait to entrap a mysterious group that's coming after him. Previews indicate that Pikeman will still be a concern for him, and also his arrest will have a huge impact on his relationships, as many members of his family witnessed it.
Spoilers also say that he and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), who are planning to get married, are going to have to make some big decisions as a result of the arrest. Nina's trying to acclimate to being in his mafia world, so that could be a challenge for them. And beyond that, the previews state that the secret she's been keeping, about ratting out Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) to the SEC for insider trading is going to come out. We're excited to see if Sonny is able to set things up so the feds and/or Pikeman end up clashing with the mystery organization. We're also worried for his and Nina's relationship, and hope that their love is deep enough for him to forgive her.