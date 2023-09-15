General Hospital Sneak Peek: 5 Storylines We Can't Wait To See This Fall

Soap Opera Digest released fall 2023 previews for "General Hospital" in its September 11 issue, and boy are we excited! After coming off it's 50th anniversary that spotlighted the return of the Nurses' Ball as well as an adventure to save the world, the sudser has been building up several stories that are now moving along full steam. The fact that temporary police commissioner Mac Scorpio (John J. York) doesn't know that he's the father of Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) may have to sit on the backburner for a bit as York takes a break from "General Hospital" to deal with his MDS diagnosis. Also, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) is dealing with the dangers of prison, and Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) is pressuring Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) to give up her 1% share in ELQ, otherwise she'll bankrupt Lucy's company, Deception.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) continues to hold back her dismay that her boyfriend Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) is living with his evil ex-girlfriend, Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl), to help care for his baby brother, Ace. Trina's new stepdad, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner), is struggling to adapt to the reality of his paralysis. And poor Laura Collins (Genie Francis) continues her wild goose chase around the world, searching for her missing son, Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss).

While all those are going on, let's take a look at five other storylines that we're really looking forward to.