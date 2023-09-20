The Real-Life District Attorney Who Inspired A Law & Order Character
When it comes to true crime, some of the stories can be so heinous that audiences can hardly believe they're real. Unsurprisingly, "Law & Order" is one of them. Many episodes are based on true stories, with an addictive narrative structure that has kept fans watching for more than 20 years. With such success, the series has become a successful franchise — boasting popular titles such as, "Special Victims Unit," "Criminal Intent," and "Organized Crime."
However, the original "Law & Order" serial still holds a special place in the hearts of fans. It aired from 1990 up until 2010 when it was canceled. Nearly 12 years later, the series was revived by NBC in 2022, with new characters and plotlines to boot. "There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true," show creator Dick Wolf said, adding, "This is mine" (via Deadline).
Despite this revival, of course, O.G. fans missed the original cast. One such fan-favorite is Adam Schiff, portrayed by the late actor Steven Hill. The original D.A. of "Law & Order" only lasted one episode, and Hill was quickly swapped in after the pilot. While the no-nonsense prosecutor may seem unassuming, it turns out that Schiff was based on Robert Morgenthau, one of the most notorious district attorneys in New York.
Robert Morgenthau inspired the leading role
Robert Morgenthau served in office for 35 years, making him the longest-serving district attorney in Manhattan. Morgenthau took on a multitude of cases during his tenure, from prosecuting mob bosses to high-profile celebrities. Similar to how each episode of "Law & Order" centered around a new case, in real life, the district attorney's office oversaw nearly 100,000 criminal cases yearly.
It's no surprise that such a heavy hitter was tapped for inspiration by the "Law & Order" writers team. When it came to doing justice to his character, Hill also dedicated himself to nailing the fictional district attorney's mannerisms. "It was like a very pleasant back-and-forth kind of thing," series creator Dick Wolf said of Hill's involvement with the writing process (per Screen Rant). "I'd come up with these ideas, give suggestions on [Schiff's] kind of thinking, and the writers used that as a kind of springboard."
Hill portrayed Schiff on "Law & Order" from 1990 to 2000, and was lauded by fans as one of the last original cast members of the series. Even though the character had left the series, Morgenthau was still in office. He served as district attorney up until he was nearly 90 years old, and retired in 2009.
Over the years, 'Law & Order' has survived controversy
The "Law & Order" franchise has truly survived the test of time. In 2022, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" became the longest-running prime-time action series ever. Fans have been tuning into the original series and its varied spin-offs for decades. So, it might surprise audiences to learn that there have been quite a few behind-the-scenes scandals in the "Law & Order" universe. In recent years, some serious allegations have come out about crew members and showrunners associated with the hit series.
In 2016, former director Jace Alexander was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography (via Associated Press). Alexander directed many episodes of "Law & Order" throughout the '90s. While the current "Law & Order" executive team didn't comment publicly on this incident, more controversy followed soon enough.
In 2020, "Law & Order: Organized Crime" writer Craig Gore took to social media with some threatening words for protesters. Amid the Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles, Gore posted a photo standing outside his home with an assault weapon, per The Mirror. "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf immediately put out a statement condemning the TV writer: "I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief" (via Variety). Not only did Gore lose his position as a leading writer, but also his upcoming role as a showrunner for "Organized Crime."