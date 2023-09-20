The Real-Life District Attorney Who Inspired A Law & Order Character

When it comes to true crime, some of the stories can be so heinous that audiences can hardly believe they're real. Unsurprisingly, "Law & Order" is one of them. Many episodes are based on true stories, with an addictive narrative structure that has kept fans watching for more than 20 years. With such success, the series has become a successful franchise — boasting popular titles such as, "Special Victims Unit," "Criminal Intent," and "Organized Crime."

However, the original "Law & Order" serial still holds a special place in the hearts of fans. It aired from 1990 up until 2010 when it was canceled. Nearly 12 years later, the series was revived by NBC in 2022, with new characters and plotlines to boot. "There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true," show creator Dick Wolf said, adding, "This is mine" (via Deadline).

Despite this revival, of course, O.G. fans missed the original cast. One such fan-favorite is Adam Schiff, portrayed by the late actor Steven Hill. The original D.A. of "Law & Order" only lasted one episode, and Hill was quickly swapped in after the pilot. While the no-nonsense prosecutor may seem unassuming, it turns out that Schiff was based on Robert Morgenthau, one of the most notorious district attorneys in New York.