The Top 5 Worst General Hospital Couples Of All Time

Could anyone get any drippier than Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco)? Unless she's embroiled in a mystery with an element of danger and action, she's supremely boring. Electricity coursed through the relationship of Dr. Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson) and Dr. Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough), but when he thought she was dead, he became a wayward soul and hooked up with Sam. The problem with these two is that, while they did have some chemistry, Patrick became far less interesting when he renounced his playboy ways for Robin, becoming incredibly vanilla. Sam was only really interesting when she was with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), as their action-packed lives kept us enthralled.

But by the time she and Patrick got engaged in 2015, they were so inundated with the drama that they lost sight of who they were as a couple. Add to that the dead-again, alive-again status of their former partners, and it wasn't long before they broke up, particularly because Sam was still hung up on Jason. Throughout the course of their relationship, we could only see them with Robin and Jason, so it was hard to envision Patrick and Sam together. Some fans felt they had chemistry and were excited when they finally had sex, but come on, we all knew it wouldn't last. Those are the worst kinds of stories, because why pair up a couple when we knew they were wrong for each other from the start?