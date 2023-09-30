The Stunning Transformation Of Alba Baptista

Alba Baptista was born in Lisbon, Portugal on July 10, 1997, and she spent the entirety of her childhood in her home country. One of her parents is an engineer and the other a translator, and Baptista is the youngest of three children. She told Glamour in July 2022 that she doesn't share many similarities with her brother or sister, nor do they with one another. Her sister relishes an intense debate and is now a lawyer, and her brother monetized his love for crunching numbers by pursuing accounting law. Despite their differences, Baptista is close with her siblings and parents.

Growing up, Baptista experienced a global education at a German school in Portugal and became fluent in four languages (in addition to her native Portuguese): English, French, German, and Spanish. "It was a really strict school that gave us a lot of discipline," she told W Magazine in August 2022. "And consequently, you had to be spotless with your languages — very, very on point."

In addition to developing her impressive language skills, Baptista fostered a love for the arts as a child. "I wanted to be a painter, I wanted to be a pianist, I also thought about being a dancer," she shared during a conversation with GQ Portugal in August 2020. "I was fascinated with the arts world." Though she wouldn't become a painter, pianist, or dancer, she would go on to blaze a trail in a similar field.