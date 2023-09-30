The Number One Rule The Obamas Had For Sasha And Malia Obama Growing Up

As parents, Barack and Michelle Obama prioritized providing their daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, with as normal a childhood as possible. Michelle gave Malia and Sasha reality checks while they lived in the White House, and they were determined that their approach to raising their daughters would remain the same as it had before Barack Obama became the 44th President of the U.S. At the top of that list was the rule "No whining, arguing, or annoying teasing," as Michelle told People in August 2008 (via National Review), months before Barack won that year's presidential election. In 2016, Michelle elaborated on this idea of not complaining and explained how it correlated with hard work and success. "Excellence is the most powerful answer you can give to the doubters and the haters," she said during her commencement speech at Jackson State University, per Time.

As part of their parenting strategy to help Malia and Sasha refrain from whining, the Obamas encouraged their daughters to stay busy and active. Malia and Sasha pursued sports and creative activities, like dance, tennis, and piano lessons. Each sister was required to play two sports. Michelle was the decision-maker for one of the sports because she believed it would be a character and skill-building exercise for her daughters.