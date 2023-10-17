A Timeline Of Suzanne Somers' Long Battle With Cancer

Suzanne Somers, the former "Three's Company" actress, author, and health and fitness advocate, tragically lost her battle with breast cancer when she died on October 15, 2023. R. Couri Hay, Somers' publicist, released a statement reported by CNN, which in part read that she "was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family" at the time of her death.

Over the years, Somers transformed herself from a successful actress to a health author and activist. The sitcom, "Three's Company" undoubtedly propelled her into stardom. Yet she also was fired from the show for asking for equal pay with her co-star, the late John Ritter. What many people don't realize about the former actress is that she was fighting cancer for more than two decades, and that she also faced separate health problems during her work on "Three's Company" so many years ago. According to Today, Somers' private funeral is set to take place later in October 2023, as of this writing, with a larger memorial planned for November.