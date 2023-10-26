Days Of Our Lives Characters' Scary Fun 2023 Halloween Costumes Ranked

'Tis the season for Halloween-themed episodes, and no show has more fun with them than "Days of Our Lives." In October 2021, the Devil possessed Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and brought several villains back to life including Charlie Dale (Mike Manning), Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry), Nick Fallon (Blake Berris), and Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). After the Devil and his resurrected minions wrought havoc on Salem, the evil entity was ultimately defeated by Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), who himself was possessed and subsequently leaped off of the church tower, killing himself and sending the monster back to Hell. (Of course, this being Salem, Tripp was eventually brought back to life).

Halloween 2022 in Salem was fraught with non-supernatural — yet still evil-looking — clowns that were part of Ava Vitali's (Tamara Braun) terrible schemes. But she did end up having a vision of her son, Charlie, who soon encouraged her to do bad things. The Devil would return in February 2023 to plague Marlena, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans), who had all died and were stuck in the afterlife. He tricked them into signing away their souls to him but was ultimately thwarted once again. Besides, it wasn't even Halloween.

While we're not completely sure that there won't be any supernatural happenings on the 2023 Halloween episodes, we can take a look at some of the costumes characters will be wearing this year, ranked worst to best.