Days Of Our Lives Characters' Scary Fun 2023 Halloween Costumes Ranked
'Tis the season for Halloween-themed episodes, and no show has more fun with them than "Days of Our Lives." In October 2021, the Devil possessed Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and brought several villains back to life including Charlie Dale (Mike Manning), Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry), Nick Fallon (Blake Berris), and Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). After the Devil and his resurrected minions wrought havoc on Salem, the evil entity was ultimately defeated by Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), who himself was possessed and subsequently leaped off of the church tower, killing himself and sending the monster back to Hell. (Of course, this being Salem, Tripp was eventually brought back to life).
Halloween 2022 in Salem was fraught with non-supernatural — yet still evil-looking — clowns that were part of Ava Vitali's (Tamara Braun) terrible schemes. But she did end up having a vision of her son, Charlie, who soon encouraged her to do bad things. The Devil would return in February 2023 to plague Marlena, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans), who had all died and were stuck in the afterlife. He tricked them into signing away their souls to him but was ultimately thwarted once again. Besides, it wasn't even Halloween.
While we're not completely sure that there won't be any supernatural happenings on the 2023 Halloween episodes, we can take a look at some of the costumes characters will be wearing this year, ranked worst to best.
Alex Kiriakis' bloody shirt
The worst costume of 2023's "Days of Our Lives" Halloween episode goes to Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) — because it's not a costume at all! When he rounded the corner in the park, bumping into Theresa Donovan (Emily O'Brien), we were led to believe that he'd been injured somehow as his abdomen was covered in blood. But actually, environmental protestors — who were mad at something Titan Industries was doing — hit him with cornstarch laced with red food coloring. It wasn't even him playing a prank. Such a disappointment!
Steve Johnson's half-skull mask
Seriously? Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), one of the coolest of the cool, wears a storebought half-skull mask? It's the lower half of the skull so we can tell it's the character also known as "Patch" Johnson, who is known for losing his eye. As if! Last year, Steve used the eyepatch to his advantage when he dressed like a pirate. But this one seems to indicate that he ran into a discount store, literally grabbed the half-mask off the shelf, and threw his money at the cashier. You'll have to be more creative next year, Steve.
Chad DiMera as Dracula
Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) truly gets an A for effort, pulling off his Dracula costume. Sure it's storebought, but he went the extra mile by putting light makeup on his face to give the semblance of being one of the undead. And he's rocking those plastic teeth, as Drac surfs the internet, probably to find some victims. He also pulls it off by having a near-widow's peak on his hairline. Well ... you can kinda see it if you squint a little. Great job, Chad!
Stephanie Johnson's dark princess
Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) is rocking this year's Halloween on "Days of Our Lives" as she's dressed as some kind of dark princess. The black dress with the silver lining coupled with the silver tiara is simple, yet elegant, and she looks like she could cast a dark spell on an unwitting soul to force them to do her bidding. Sadly, her beau, Chad DiMera claimed his late wife Abigail once wore that, so Stephanie took it off before the boo-hooing ensued. It's too bad because she looked like she could defeat even the Devil!
Thomas and Charlotte DiMera as the ball player and witch
Our number one pick is the duo of Thomas DiMera (Cary Christopher) and his sister Charlotte DiMera (Autumn Gendron), as a baseball player and witch, respectively. Hands down, while these kids have relatively uncreative costumes, they more than make up for it in sheer cuteness! While the grown-ups are always busy tangling with sinister bad guys, coming back and forth from the afterlife, and solving mysteries, these adorable youngsters get to gather up as much candy as they possibly can for a truly fun Halloween.