How The Young And The Restless' Sharon Case Has Transformed Over The Years

Sharon Case, the actor who portrays Sharon Collins, is one of the most dynamic talents "The Young and the Restless" has ever seen. Although Case began her "Y&R" journey in 1994 — the same year the character of Sharon Collins was introduced — many don't realize she was actually the third actress to play the role.

Heidi Mark and Monica Potter, the two actors preceding Case, held the role for only a few months before she took over. Over her 29-year tenure on the soap, the "Y&R" star has earned six Daytime Emmy nominations, snagging a win in 1999 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She's also received three Soap Opera Digest nominations, winning the Hottest Female Star in 1998.

Sharon Case's commitment to her character over the years has given her many transformative storylines that the average actor doesn't get from a single job. From portraying a naive teenager to roles as a fugitive and even a cancer survivor, Case has done it all. Let's take a look at some of her most transformative story arcs.