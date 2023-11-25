General Hospital Enemies Who Are BFFs In Real Life

On soap operas, rivalries between some characters are common, and many can be enemies, such as mob honcho Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and the evil Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) on "General Hospital." With actors of varying personality types working closely for hours at a clip, it can be a petri dish of mixed emotions. They obviously play characters who can be friends, enemies, or somewhere in the middle with rivalries and feuds, and that can sometimes spill over into their real lives. In one famous case, Ingo Rademacher and Nancy Lee Grahn played friends Jasper "Jax" Jacks and Alexis Davis, but the actors seriously didn't get along in real life due to political disagreements.

But more often than not, because they work together so closely for extended periods, actors on a show can become friends and sometimes even feel like a family. Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks) and Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson) are not only best friends on the show but also in real life, often singing each other's praises on social media. "Happy birthday to my Tabby. The most beautiful girl inside and out, I'm so proud of all that you do & proud to be your friend," wrote McCoy in a January 28, 2023 post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Her words were accompanied by photos of the two hanging out. In other cases, characters who are mortal enemies can have portrayers who are BFFs in real life.