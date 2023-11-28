TGIF Stars You May Not Know Passed Away
The following article contains references to eating disorders, suicide, and murder.
In the '90s, Friday night belonged to ABC's TGIF. As Bob Iger, CEO of Disney and then-president of ABC, explained to Entertainment Weekly, "A lot of families weren't watching TV together as much as when I was growing up. But I thought, 'If we could program shows where parents and kids could watch together, we'd be better off from a ratings perspective.'" Thus came the two-hour block of programming that started at 8 p.m. on Friday nights and was the highlight of many a '90s kid's weekend. It was an era of beloved shows ranging from "Step by Step" to "Family Matters."
In TGIF's golden run, from 1989 to 2000, some of TV's biggest shows — mostly family sitcoms — premiered, and plenty of Hollywood careers were launched. Who could forget the Olsen twins from "Full House"? Sadly, though, some of the actors behind our much-loved TGIF characters are no longer with us.
Take a stroll down memory lane and say goodbye to some of your Friday night family.
Jessica Walter (Dinosaurs)
"Dinosaurs" ran for four seasons starting in April 1991 in the 8:30 p.m. spot. The show was well received, winning an Outstanding Art Direction for a Series Daytime Emmy that year. It also won Environmental Media Awards in 1992, 1993, and 1995.
"Dinosaurs," the brainchild of Jim Henson, takes the traditional sitcom family way back to when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. It was a puppet show that tackled real-world issues. Voicing the dinosaur family's matriarch, Fran Phillips-Sinclair, was actor Jessica Walter. Walter's six-decade career included Emmy nominations and one win, a stint as the second National Vice President of the Screen Actors Guild, and election to the SAG board of directors. Beyond voicing a dinosaur, Walter turned out memorable performances as Lucille Bluth in "Arrested Development" and Evelyn in Clint Eastwood's "Play Misty for Me."
Walter died in her sleep at the age of 80 on March 24, 2021. Her daughter confirmed her death in a statement provided to Deadline, saying, "While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class, and overall joie de vivre."
Matthew Perry (Home Free)
"Home Free" ran for one season in 1993and originally started as a Wednesday night show. It didn't perform too well, however, and was taken off the air by May 1993. ABC decided to try out the rest of the episodes in a 9:30 p.m. TGIF spot, but it was pulled again — even before running for a full season.
Matthew Perry starred in the series Matt Bailey, a 20-something who moves back into his mother's house. All was well until his sister and her two kids also made the move back home. While "Home Free" may not have been a hit, it didn't slow down Perry's career. He would go on to star in the über-popular show "Friends" for 10 seasons as the sarcastic, witty Chandler Bing. After the show's run, it moved to syndication, and Perry reportedly earned around $20 million per year in residuals.
Sadly, Perry died at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023. A call was made for emergency medical care when the actor was found unresponsive in his hot tub. Following the star's death, the "Friends" cast shared their memories of Perry. In an Instagram post, Courtney Cox, who played Perry's friend-turned-wife on the show, wrote, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day."
Cindy Williams (Getting By)
"Getting By" ran for just one season on ABC and was then moved to NBC for an additional year before its cancellation. It aired in the spring of 1993 after "Step by Step." The show revolved around two single women — one white and one Black — who decided to move in together and raise their children. Cindy Williams played Cathy Hale, a mother of two girls whose husband left her for another woman. She was paired with Telma Hopkins who played Dolores Dixon, the widowed mother of two boys.
Williams' career spanned six decades and included numerous film and TV credits. While "Getting By" may have put her in front of TGIF audiences, she was no stranger to ABC. One of her iconic roles, Shirley Feeney, had her on the ABC airwaves for 158 episodes of "Laverne & Shirley." Williams also had major roles in films like "American Graffiti" (which landed her a BAFTA award for Best Supporting Actress nomination), and she was still working into her 70s with a series called "Sami," released in 2023.
Williams died at the age of 75 on January 25, 2023. According to a statement released by her children, Williams "passed away peacefully after a short illness" (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Merlin Santana (Getting By)
Another actor from "Getting By," Merlin Santana played one of Telma Hopkins' sons, a character named Marcus Dixon. Santana appeared on a slew of '90s shows, including "Hangin with Mr. Cooper," "Sister, Sister," and "Major Dad." He also had a seven-episode arc on "The Cosby Show" and appeared in four episodes of "Moesha." However, he is best known for playing Romeo on "The Steve Harvey Show."
Devastatingly, Santana was murdered on November 9, 2002, in the Crenshaw District of Los Angeles, California. He had just left a friend's home and was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle when he was fatally shot. "Merlin Santana was a very gifted actor and his murder was utterly senseless," Greg Dohi, the deputy district attorney at the time, said, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.
Three people were charged in connection to the killing, including a teenager named Monique King. As the Los Angeles Times reported in 2004, "Monique King lied to her two accomplices by saying the actor had made sexual advances toward her; she also helped them get away after they shot Santana, said Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Larry P. Fidler."
Margaret Trigg (Aliens in the Family)
"Aliens in the Family" was a show about a single dad who remarries, creating a blended family — only the new stepmom is an alien. The show was launched in 1996, and it only lasted a couple of weeks before it was pulled.
If you happened to watch the show, you'll remember Margaret Trigg as the alien stepmom, Cookie Brody. The actor made her way to New York City from Texas to start her career in the entertainment industry in the early '90s. Trigg was "always a performer, from the time she was a little bitty thing," her mother told New York Magazine. She starred in a low-budget sci-fi film and regularly performed stand-up in comedy clubs around New York City before landing her role on the ABC sitcom. Sadly, her career never really picked up steam.
Trigg died on November 16, 2003, in Bellevue Hospital where she was being treated for psychiatric issues and an eating disorder. Her cause of death was a heart attack brought on by extended amphetamine abuse. She was 39 years old.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Bob Saget (Full House)
If you happened to be alive between the years 1987 and 1995, you've probably seen at least one episode of "Full House." The Tanner family hit the ABC airwaves in 1987, and the rest is history, dude. "Full House" was a TGIF staple, but it also aired on Tuesday nights for some of its run. A sequel would also eventually reappear on Netflix titled "Fuller House."
Bob Saget played Danny Tanner, the widowed father of the three young girls, for nearly 200 episodes. Saget also spent nearly 10 years as the original host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" and narrated "How I Met Your Mother" from 2005 to 2014. Saget was also a stand-up comedian and even did a show in Florida the night he died.
Saget died on January 9, 2022, in a hotel room in Florida at the age of 65. According to the OCSO report, Saget died from blunt head trauma after falling in his hotel room. The report states that there was "no evidence of a struggle, any type of foul play, or that anyone else was in the room at any time during his stay" (via Global News).
Markie Post (Odd Man Out)
"Odd Man Out" basically marked the end of the original TGIF programming block. It ran for just one season and was not the hit for which ABC was hoping. It centered around teen heartthrob Erik von Detten, who was playing Andrew Whitney, the only boy in a house of female family members. Markie Post played Julia Whitney, Andrew's mother.
Post started her career in the late '70s and would work consistently over the next several decades. While "Odd Man Out" may not have made much of a splash, her roles on "Night Court" and "Hearts Afire" are remembered. Her time in Hollywood wasn't only spent in front of the camera — she was also behind the scenes on several game shows, including Alex Trebek's 1976 show "Double Dare."
Post died at the age of 70 on August 7, 2021. Post had cancer for several years before her passing, but even during her illness, she managed roles in a couple of Lifetime Christmas movies and another ABC series titled, "The Kids Are Alright."
Sullivan Walker (Where I Live)
Based on star Doug E. Doug's childhood, "Where I Live" centered around the lives of high-school student Douglas St. Martin and his two friends in New York City. The TGIF show premiered on ABC in 1993 and was met with critical acclaim; however, lasted little more than one season.
Sullivan Walker, a Trinidadian-American actor, played James St. Martin on the show's 21 episodes. Walker immigrated to the U.S. in 1969 and launched a career in the entertainment industry that lasted over three decades. He played many memorable characters, such as Dr. James Harmon on "The Cosby Show," and he performed on Broadway in "Two Trains Running."
Walker died on February 20, 2012, from a heart attack at the age of 65. He had plans to open a professional acting school in Trinidad, but unfortunately, his dream was not able to become a reality before he passed away.
Polly Bergen (Baby Talk)
"Baby Talk," inspired by the popular movie "Look Who's Talking," was launched on ABC in 1991 and ran for two seasons. The sitcom was panned by critics, but people still watched — maybe because it featured a young George Clooney.
Polly Bergen played Doris Campbell, the grandmother to the titular baby, in 23 episodes of the show. Decades earlier in 1958, Bergen won a Best Actress Emmy for her role in "Playhouse 90," and she starred in many films and television series, including "Desperate Housewives." In addition to acting, Bergen hosted a variety show, authored books, and founded a beauty company. Back in 1968, she said success is "when you feel what you've done fulfills yourself, makes you happy, and makes people around you happy" (via The Hollywood Reporter). We'd say she was certainly successful!
Bergen died on September 20, 2014, at the age of 84. After decades of cigarette smoking, she'd developed emphysema, which contributed to her death.
Conchata Ferrell, Teen Angel
In "Teen Angel," Marty DePolo, was assigned to be the guardian angel of his best friend after he died from eating a six-month-old cheeseburger. It premiered on ABC in 1997 and lasted for two seasons.
Conchata Ferrell played the unforgettable character of Aunt Pam. A character actor, Ferrell was most well-known for her role as Berta, a sassy housekeeper, on "Two and a Half Men," but her acting career started decades earlier at the New York's Circle Repertory Company. Her screen credits include "Edward Scissorhands," Grace and Frankie," and "True Romance."
Ferrell died on October 12, 2020, from complications of a heart attack. The 77-year-old actor had been ill for several months, spending weeks in the ICU before moving to a long-term care facility. Co-star Jon Cryer expressed his grief on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again."
Suzanne Somers (Step by Step)
"Step by Step" was a show about a blended family — and it really hit the mark with ABC's TGIF fans. Lasting for 160 episodes and seven seasons, it starred Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers, both of whom had three kids from previous relationships and married after a whirlwind romance.
Somers was already a household name by the time "Step by Step" hit the small screen, as she'd starred in "Three's Company" in the late '70s and was the face on all those memorable Thighmaster commercials. In addition to acting, Somers earned five producer credits as well as a writer credit for the TV movie titled "Keeping Secrets."
Somers died on October 15, 2023, at the age of 76. The actor was in her Palm Springs home with her family by her side. According to her publicist's statement, Somers "survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years," but it eventually took its toll (via E! News). Somers would have turned 77 on October 16.
Rosetta LeNoire (Family Matters)
Who could forget "Family Matters"? The TGIF show ran for nine seasons starting in September 1989. Nevertheless, you may not have realize dthat the show was actually a spin-off of "Perfect Strangers," and was intended to center around Harriette Winslow's character. However, the Winslows' nerdy next-door neighbor, Steve Urkel, became a fan favorite, saving "Family Matters" from cancellation.
Rosetta LeNoire played Estelle Winslow, the grandmother to the Winslow children, and appeared in over 150 episodes. LeNoire had a long career as an actor on the small screen but also on the stage and in films. She started an interracial theatre in New York in the late 1960s and received a National Medal of the Arts in 1999, presented by then-President Bill Clinton. She also starred in an all-Black production of "Macbeth" helmed by Orson Welles.
She passed away at the age of 90 on March 17, 2002. Entertainment Weekly hosted a "Family Matters" reunion in 2017 in which cast members expressed their appreciation for LeNoire and discussed the many thing they learned from the pioneer entertainer. Jaleel White, who played Urkel, remembered her sense of etiquette: "In honor of Rosetta LeNoire, I will not step on a set to this day eating food because of her."
Michelle Thomas (Family Matters)
Michelle Thomas played the unforgettable Myra Monkhouse, the somewhat obsessed girlfriend of Steve Urkel on "Family Matters." It wasn't Thomas' first turn as a sitcom girlfriend, however. Before starring in "Family Matters," she was cast as Theo Cosby's girlfriend in eight episodes of "The Cosby Show" (and she would become Malcolm Jamal-Warner's girlfriend in real life as well).
After "Family Matters," she went on to play the love interest of the character Malcolm on "The Young and the Restless." In that role, she earned a nomination for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama Series.
Thomas sadly died at the age of 29 from a rare type of stomach cancer. She was a patient at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York when she passed away with friends and family at her side. Her publicist and friend, Kahdijah Bell, said Thomas didn't complain and was full of hope. "She was really fighting that disease with all her heart. She wanted to live," Bell said (via People).