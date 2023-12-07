Hair Trends Everyone Ditched In 2023

Balayage is a French word that literally means "to sweep"; however, in hair terminology, it's a technique used for lightening. A hairstylist hand paints the color onto a client's hair without using foil. The light color typically becomes heavier at the bottom and remains more natural and darker toward the root. This style of hair lightening has been very popular with celebrities and influencers in recent years. This ombré-type style is more forgiving of regrowth without the roots becoming too jarring.

You've likely seen this popular style countless times, including on celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez, and others. But have we overdone it? Maybe we've seen too much of this style in the past few years. Although balayage is flattering, some experts are predicting that we will be moving away from this style in the new year.

"The balayaged, streaky, overdone look seems to be passing, since everyone's trying to keep their hair low-maintenance," celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena told Glamour. "No one wants to look like their hair is so done." Lyndal Salmon, Australian Hairdresser of the Year, told Body and Soul agrees that it's finally time to say farewell to the balayage look and try something fresher. "The balayage trend has stuck around for so long, I think we need to move on," she said. Rather than getting the same old balayage, Salmon suggests bringing the color closer to the root in 2024.