Hair Colors You'll Be Asking For In 2024
Anyone brave enough to experiment with their hair color knows that changing your hair can completely revamp your life. With just a box of dye — or a few hours in the hairdresser's chair — you can transform into an entirely new person. Though hair color may seem insignificant to some, it can shift our state of mind and get us out of ruts — appearance-related and otherwise. As the saying goes, "If you can't change your surroundings, change your hair color."
But not all of us are looking to completely transform our identities, and luckily for us, 2024's hair trends are all about subtly elevating your hair color, but not necessarily drastically changing it (although that's always an option, too). According to celebrity hairstylist Guy Tang (per TZR), "There are a variety of options to play with," but the hair trends for 2024 are ultimately about finding a color that works best for you and your personality. Below, we'll give you the run-down on the shades that will be all the rage in 2024, from cherry cola to Barbie blonde.
Warm caramel
When you think of caramel highlights, you may be transported back to the chunky, brassy highlights of the early aughts. But the caramel highlights on trend for 2024 are a more natural and updated version of the early 2000s trend.
According to hairstylist and colorist Chaz Dean (per Allure), "Instead of the harsh lines of demarcation we've been seeing, these highlights are softer and more lived in." To achieve natural-looking caramel highlights, Dean suggests asking for the color to start a few inches away from the root, which allows the color to seamlessly melt into the hair — and gives you much more time between colorings. "Having a blended shadow root allows you to go up to six months without being beholden to your colorist," Dean notes.
This hair color trend is an especially good choice for those with warmer and deeper complexions, according to Dean. "It really makes your skin come alive, especially when you have that pop around your face," Dean explains.
Cherry cola
Red hair — in all its shades and hues — has been continually trending for a few years now. However, one of the up-and-coming options for 2024 is a deeper, more burgundy shade than we've been seeing, a hair color dubbed "cherry cola" hair.
"Cherry cola, also known as cherry Coke hair, is quickly becoming a popular option," celebrity colorist Guy Tang tells TZR. According to Style Caster, the deep burgundy shade is also trending in fashion for the upcoming year. To achieve cherry cola hair, you'll want to ask for a color that falls somewhere between deep auburn and wine red; you can work with your colorist to find your perfect shade. One thing to remember when going red? It can be hard to maintain. One way to keep your color fresh is to avoid damage. "Heat damage is known to cause fading, so it's crucial to have protection," Tang notes.
Bronde
Can't decide between a sun-kissed blonde shade or a dimensional brunette tone? You don't have to. According to Guy Tang (per TZR), a brownish-blondish (aka bronde) color is "the perfect balance between warm tones and rustic hues." To achieve the perfect bronde, you may consider the balayage route, which involves hand-painting soft blonde highlights through the middle and ends of the hair, while keeping the root and upper parts of the hair a deeper tone. This technique ensures your hair has a sun-kissed, natural effect, rather than large blocks of color with clear lines of demarcation between blonde and brown. "The goal is to elevate your hair without overwhelming the natural color," says Jan Spagnuolo, stylist director at the Rossano Ferretti Hair Spa (per TZR).
If highlights feel too summery to you, consider keeping the tone of your hair on the cool or neutral side, rather than a warm, buttery blonde. "Mushroom brown" — a taupe-y, ashy brown that was popular last year would work well to keep the hair neutral and natural for winter. "The beauty and popularity of true mushroom brown is that it's inspired by the range of browns we're naturally born with," says Tiffanie Richards, master colorist at Louise O'Connor salon (per Allure).
Ice blue
Overall, 2024 hair color trends are veering in the direction of soft, natural colors rather than bold and unique tones. But there is one exception, according to colorist Kat Collett. "I think icy blue is going to have a moment and I'm 500% here for it," she shares with Bustle.
We all remember Kylie Jenner's 2016 teal hair and no one could forget Billie Eilish's cobalt mane. But the shade of blue that's on trend for 2024 is decidedly more delicate, leaning more towards a smoky gray-blue than a deep, saturated indigo. If you need a visual representation of this frosty hue, consider Helen Mirren's blue locks, which she debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023.
Of course, blue hair is not for the faint of heart. It will certainly make a statement, so those looking for a more subtle hair refresh would better steer clear of this option. Also, keep in mind that, unless your natural hair is extremely light, you'll likely have to undergo a few founds of bleach to get your hair light enough for this icy blue shade to shine.
Cowgirl copper
The copper hair trend that's taken the world by storm isn't over yet: according to hairstylist Carly Zanoni (per Bustle), "Copper came back in a big way this season [and] deeper, more auburn-esque copper will be super trendy."
Though deeper shades of red seem to be on the horizon for 2024, it doesn't appear that cowgirl copper — a lighter, orangey-brown red — is going anywhere. Celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Riley Keough, and Gigi Hadid have all donned the trendy shade. Its versatility and ability to look good with different skin and eye colors is what makes it such a salient trend. "Red has been fully embraced as a standard color rather than trending color," colorist Mauricio Bermudez explains (per Glamour). "As many have gone from 'girl next door' to 'hear me roar' in the last year, others have looked on and now understand that the shade is attainable. It's not intimidating, and it's not only for a certain client."
Hot cocoa brunette
You know how, when you use brown box hair dye, it sometimes comes out looking dull, flat, and nothing like the shiny, sleek hair of the model on the box? Hot cocoa brunette is the opposite of that, and this in-demand shade may be considered the warm-toned, just-the-slightest-bit-red version of one of 2023's most popular hair colors: "expensive brunette." Expensive brunette is characterized by multidimensional strands, or a mix of different brunette tones that result in a shiny, healthy, and "expensive" looking finish. Hot cocoa brunette, on the other hand, features all the shininess and multidimensionality of expensive brunette, with a bit more richness in color due to that hint of red. Dua Lipa's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, explains on his blog the appeal of this trendy color: "You get that light that hits the hair and gives you that mirror-like radiance. That's when hair, for me, really stands out."
Another benefit of hot cocoa hair is that it's pretty easy to achieve — especially for natural brunettes. For those who have brown hair naturally, you may achieve the hot cocoa locks of your dreams simply by using a hair gloss. For others, asking your colorist for a natural, dimensional, warm brunette will help you achieve perfect hot cocoa hair.
Shiny, pitch black
Many celebrities went red in 2023, from Megan Fox to Meredith Duxbury, but it looks like quite a few celebs have also joined the dark side as 2024 rolls in. Celebrities who have recently been seen sporting sleek, midnight-black hair include Krysten Ritter, Mindy Kaling, and Lea Michele, among many others. And while it may be true that blondes get more attention, we'd argue that those with black hair have a classic, timeless look that's hard to compete with.
"There's something so lavish about having a rich and shiny solid hair color that will never go out of style," says hairstylist and colorist Meri Kate O'Connor (per Allure). Black can also be an at-home-friendly option, though it can run the risk of looking flat and one-dimensional if you don't keep it healthy and shiny-looking. To achieve this, a monthly gloss treatment, either at home or at your salon, can do the trick.
Chestnut brown
Brown doesn't have to mean boring; if you thought brown hair referred to one flat shade, think again. Just like blonde can be comprised of many different tones, from golden to ash, brown hair also falls on a spectrum. Chestnut is a rich, golden brown that falls smack dab in the middle of blonde and black, and is trending for 2024. According to colorist Lauren Malidice (per TZR), "Chestnut ... is becoming a popular choice and really takes the traditional color to the next level."
For those who aren't natural brunettes, your colorist will combine combinations of auburn, gold, and chocolate to create a custom shade that works well with your skin, eyes, and features. The great thing about chestnut hair is that it's incredibly versatile: chestnut highlights add depth and dimension to black hair; on the other hand, it can also be mixed with red to create the perfect, glowy amber tone.
Buttercream, Barbie blonde
It's no surprise that "Barbie"-inspired everything is carrying over into 2024. And when it comes to the kind of blonde that's trending for the upcoming year, Margot Robbie as Barbie is a great example of the buttery, warm blonde locks everyone is after.
According to celebrity hairstylist Karen Miller (per TZR), golden, natural blonde tones like we see on Margot Robbie, Rihanna, and Florence Pugh are on-trend and require much less maintenance than platinum locks. "Double processing often means more upkeep," Miller notes, while a buttery, dimensional blonde can still look good when it's a bit grown out. As another bonus, the bright and sunny shade happens to look cute in the warmer months, too: according to Tiffanie Richards, master colorist at Louise O'Connor Salon in New York City, "2024's buttercream is a muted version of a warm summer blonde that also enhances the rosiness of your winter cheeks."
Golden copper
Can't choose between blonde and copper? You don't have to. In 2024, hairstylists expect reddish shades to continue to be popular choices, from deep burgundies to various shades of copper. A mix of copper and strawberry blonde, golden copper is a natural-looking ginger shade that gives an ambery glow that can brighten the facial features, according to colorist Tiffanie Richards (per Allure). "If you mix a golden tone with copper, you end up with this beautiful amber shade that has a way of complementing any skin tone and eye color," says Richards. If you don't want to commit fully to this bronzy, ambery color, adding a few hand-painted highlights around your face could be a more subtle take on the look.
Additionally, this shade could be a winner for anyone whose hair could use a little TLC (which is a lot of us in those dry, staticky winter months!). "It's perfect for damaged or dry hair, because its warm tones will make hair look rich and healthy," says colorist Sachi Kumagai (per Allure).
Inky espresso
Some may think black hair is a bit too intense to pull off, and if you're one of those people, may we introduce: espresso. According to colorist Kat Collett (per Bustle): "I think the brunette that will reign this winter season would be the deep espresso tones that keep coming in strong." The darkest, deepest brown — but not quite black — shade is on-trend for 2024, spotted on celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Simone Ashley, and Meghan Markle. And if you're not quite ready to commit to totally dark hair from root to tip, consider John Frieda salons creative director Nicola Clarke's description of jet brunette, a shade similar to expresso: "It's dark at the roots, and then the mid-lengths and ends feature pieces of a flatter, ashier brunette, two or three shades lighter than the root" (per Vogue).
Whether you choose your inky espresso locks to lean a solid brunette or a more dimensional jet brunette, know that you're already ahead of the curve by choosing dark brown shade. Colorist Kadi Lee says (per Vogue), "Depending on the season [espresso hair] can look deep and striking, or glossy and regal." Espresso can also be more low-maintenance than other shades, sometimes only requiring regular glosses rather than full-color processes.
Pecan red
Unlike the saturated reds in cowgirl copper and cherry cola hair, pecan red leans a bit more brunette with just a touch of red — perfect for those looking for a natural, warm tone. "It's inevitable that red-browns will be a hit for cooler weather, especially into 2024," says Tiffanie Richards (per Allure). "The color pairs perfectly with pale skin, while also enhancing the natural glow of deeper skin tones," she notes.
This shiny auburn is also a perfect choice for those looking for something a bit more subtle and natural than cherry cola or other, brighter red tones. "It doesn't skew too red or too orange, so it's a good way to try a semi-red color before fully committing," says Sachi Kumagai (per Allure). One of the best things about pecan red is that it can be quick and easy to achieve if you're already a natural brunette: according to Kumagai, you can ask your hairdresser for reddish toner to go over your hair — no bleach required!
Lived in balayage
Hair trends for 2024 are all about natural, effortless looks that still feel put-together and dimensional. What better to fit the trend than balayage? According to hairstylist Samantha Cusick (per Who What Wear), "2024 is the return of the balayage trend. I predict a wave of clients embracing the effortlessly natural vibe and opting for low-maintenance hair colors."
Though many associate balayage with blonde hair, the hand-painted highlights can work for any hair color. Rather than reverting to the outdated, ombre-esque balayage from several years ago, the balayage for 2024 is set to be much more toned down. To achieve the most subtle, on-trend version of balayage, colorist Sachi Kumagai recommends asking your hairstylist for "babylights," in which the stylist focuses on the ends and on "the edges of your hair to leave you with natural-looking dimension" (per Allure). Arguably the best part of balayage is that it grows out beautifully, so minimal upkeep is required for those of us looking for a low-maintenance option.
Natural is key for 2024
At the end of the day, how you choose to color and style your hair is totally up to you. If you're someone who likes bold colors, 2024 is just as good a year as any other to whip out the neon hair dye and go to town. But for anyone who tends to gravitate towards more natural hair colors, 2024 is trending in your direction. "The 2024 hair color trends are a bit more conservative and natural than we've been seeing," says hairstylist and colorist Chaz Dean (per Allure). "We're in the scaled-back era where highlights are more blended and hair colors are more realistic."
However, keeping things more natural doesn't mean keeping things boring. Amping up copper with subtle streaks of hand-painted gold, or creating the perfect mix of honeyed caramel highlights results in hair that's anything but bland. "Subtle dimension, warm tones, and major shine are key for 2024," notes colorist Sachi Kumagai.