Hair Colors You'll Be Asking For In 2024

Anyone brave enough to experiment with their hair color knows that changing your hair can completely revamp your life. With just a box of dye — or a few hours in the hairdresser's chair — you can transform into an entirely new person. Though hair color may seem insignificant to some, it can shift our state of mind and get us out of ruts — appearance-related and otherwise. As the saying goes, "If you can't change your surroundings, change your hair color."

But not all of us are looking to completely transform our identities, and luckily for us, 2024's hair trends are all about subtly elevating your hair color, but not necessarily drastically changing it (although that's always an option, too). According to celebrity hairstylist Guy Tang (per TZR), "There are a variety of options to play with," but the hair trends for 2024 are ultimately about finding a color that works best for you and your personality. Below, we'll give you the run-down on the shades that will be all the rage in 2024, from cherry cola to Barbie blonde.