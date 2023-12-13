Inside Maria Shriver's Relationship With Her Four Brothers

The Shrivers are a big family. A gorgeous family — they're of the Kennedy bloodline, after all. If you look at pictures of the Shriver siblings, the word that comes to mind is vitality. But they're not only good-looking and seemingly healthy, they're also close. Sibling drama can color many families, but in this unit, the children of Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Robert Sargent Shriver are close. They've got mutual love, shared values, and respect for each other in spades.

Maria Shriver, the former First Lady of California and former wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger made a name for herself as a broadcast journalist. The media maven now has her media imprint, produces films, and runs a podcast. As gorgeous and philanthropic as she is, so are her four brothers. They're all successful, handsome, and doing good for humanity.

Arranged by age, the Shriver siblings consist of Bobby, Maria, Timothy, Mark, and the youngest, Anthony Shriver. They maintain regular communication, spend sailing holidays together, and actively champion each other's respective causes. The bond between these famous five siblings is unbreakable. They wholeheartedly support and have each other's backs in all aspects of life. And if you're married into the Shriver family, count yourself lucky.