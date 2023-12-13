Exciting Life Moments From Hallmark Stars In 2023

The stars of the Hallmark Channel have given us plenty to be happy about this year, with more new original movies than we could hope for and the perfect Countdown to Christmas to celebrate the season. However, it's not just the fans of the Hallmark Channel who've had plenty to be thankful for in 2023. The stars themselves have had a lot to celebrate, too. From engagements to professional endeavors and expanding families, the actors in some of our favorite, heartwarming content have had one amazing year.

The Hallmark Channel has more than a few stars that its fans have come to know and love, and between all of them, it isn't easy to narrow down the most exciting news of the year to just a few. Still, there are some major milestones that Hallmark stars reached in 2023 that are just too great not to celebrate. Here's our roundup of our favorite Hallmark Channel celebrities' super-exciting moments from this year that you may not have heard about.