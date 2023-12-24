Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar's Redemption Arc Starts With Them Getting Real

The following article contains references to child sexual abuse.

For a couple who shared so much of their lives with the public, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been keeping a significantly low profile lately. Of course, we can understand the reasoning. Their hit reality shows, "19 Kids & Counting" and spinoff "Counting On," are both off the air following the arrest and conviction of oldest son Josh Duggar. Two of their daughters have written memoirs criticizing their upbringing, and their faith group is under fire, thanks to the scathing Amazon docuseries "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets."

But you'd hardly know anything was wrong judging by their online presence. The Duggar Family website is devoted to happy moments: Let's watch the siblings sit around a campfire for 20 minutes! Jackson and Johannah just graduated from a homeschooling program that might not have taught them very much! They're far from the first reality stars to see their shows yanked because of off-camera drama, of course. "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" fell victim to matriarch Mama June Shannon's association with shady men, and "Dance Moms" was canceled after controversial dance coach Abby Lee Miller was called out for her racist remarks.

But just as both shows found new life in revamped form, the Duggars may yet be able to overcome their tarnished rep and return to TV. The key to redemption: Dropping their "shiny happy" façade and getting real about their flaws, their scandals, and their lives today.