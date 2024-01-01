Gerard Piqué's Mother Reportedly Wasn't Happy About His Age Gap With Shakira

Colombian singer Shakira and her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué had been together for over a decade, and they managed to make it work for a while despite their differences in age and background. The "Queen of Latin Music" was born in 1977, whereas Piqué came into this world 10 years later, in 1987. Some would say that age is just a number, but the footballer's mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, didn't feel the same. According to Essentially Sports, she was against her son's relationship with Shakira because of their age gap, among other aspects. "She saw her as one more whim of her son," an anonymous source told the media outlet.

The Latin star ended her relationship with Piqué in June 2022, but their split had nothing to do with their age gap. The former pro football player allegedly cheated on her more than once and started a relationship with another woman, Clara Chia Marti. Piqué and his new girlfriend went public in August 2022 — just a few months after he parted ways with Shakira. His mother allegedly helped him hide his affair with Marti.

Following these events, Shakira left Barcelona for a new start in Miami. The pop singer made this decision so she could reunite with her family and raise her sons in a safe and supportive environment. She also took her two children with her, ready to rebuild her life and career.