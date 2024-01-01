Gerard Piqué's Mother Reportedly Wasn't Happy About His Age Gap With Shakira
Colombian singer Shakira and her ex-boyfriend Gerard Piqué had been together for over a decade, and they managed to make it work for a while despite their differences in age and background. The "Queen of Latin Music" was born in 1977, whereas Piqué came into this world 10 years later, in 1987. Some would say that age is just a number, but the footballer's mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, didn't feel the same. According to Essentially Sports, she was against her son's relationship with Shakira because of their age gap, among other aspects. "She saw her as one more whim of her son," an anonymous source told the media outlet.
The Latin star ended her relationship with Piqué in June 2022, but their split had nothing to do with their age gap. The former pro football player allegedly cheated on her more than once and started a relationship with another woman, Clara Chia Marti. Piqué and his new girlfriend went public in August 2022 — just a few months after he parted ways with Shakira. His mother allegedly helped him hide his affair with Marti.
Following these events, Shakira left Barcelona for a new start in Miami. The pop singer made this decision so she could reunite with her family and raise her sons in a safe and supportive environment. She also took her two children with her, ready to rebuild her life and career.
Shakira never got along with Gerard Piqué's mother
The Latin star and her ex-boyfriend's mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, have had a rocky relationship from the beginning. Per Essentially Sports, Bernabeu saw her as an outsider because of her Colombian background. "For many families in the city, if you are from Madrid, you are already an intruder. Imagine if you are from Colombia! For 'Montse,' it was a shock," a source told the publication. The 10-year age gap between Shakira and Gerard Piqué only made things worse.
Bernabeu also wasn't comfortable with the idea that her son dated a singer. Plus, Shakira came from a modest family and grew up in poverty. Her father's jewelry business went bankrupt when she was just seven years old, which forced them to change their lifestyle. The singer's dad, William Mebarak Chadid, was actually the family member who encouraged her to make a career out of music.
Shakira was already an international star when she met Piqué, but that still wasn't good enough for Bernabeu. At some point, Piqué's mother allegedly hit the singer in the face during an argument, according to El Popular. When her son started an affair with Clara Chia Marti, she and her husband allowed them to hang out at their house. "While Shakira cried on her mother-in-law's shoulder, she was complicit in hiding this new relationship," journalist Laura Fe told the outlet.
The 'Queen of Latin Music' is ready to start a new life
It seemed that Shakira truly believed that Gerard Piqué was "the one," but things don't always go as planned. In 2014, the singer told Glamour she had no plans to marry her then-boyfriend because they'd already had everything they wanted. "We have a union, a love for each other, and a baby. I think that those aspects of our relationship are already established, and marriage is not going to change them," she said. However, she added, "If I'm ever going to get married, he's the one."
Fast forward to 2022, and the Colombian star admitted in an interview with Elle she had to sacrifice her career so Piqué could keep playing football at a professional level. However, it seems Piqué betrayed her when she needed him most. "Let's wait for that hole in my chest to close and then see what happens," Shakira said.
In the meantime, Piqué gave her full custody of their children. However, their split took a toll on Shakira and her sons, as they were constantly chased by the paparazzi, she told Elle. For this reason, she decided to start a new life in Miami, Florida, where she owns a $17.5 million mansion purchased in 2001. The property has over 21,537 square feet of land, including 8,072 square feet of living space. Piqué didn't agree with her decision, as The Sun reported, but there's not much he can do about it.