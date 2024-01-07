The Bold And The Beautiful's Most Comical Characters Ever
Soap operas are widely known for their dramatic storylines, but every now and then a little levity goes a long way. "The Bold and the Beautiful" has had some hilarious moments throughout its run, such as on the August 26, 2003 episode in which Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is fired from her position as CEO of Forrester Creations. Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) ordered cleaning men to clear out Brooke's office, and they hilariously threw her into the trash barrel.
"B&B" has had quite a few guest celebrities on the show, including actors, musicians, and comedians. On the April 19, 2023 episode, popular British comedian James Corden appeared with rap star Lil Nas X as inept busboys at Il Giardino's restaurant. The "Good Times!" sitcom alum Jimmie Walker made a guest appearance on May 3, 2023, as Count Boucie "master sommelier to the stars," who tried to convince the restaurant's owner Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) that he was the best wine steward ever.
Beloved comedian Wayne Brady took a more serious turn when he played Dr. Reese Buckingham on the sudser in 2018, who ended up selling Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) baby to pay off his gambling debts. And "B&B" stars Linsey Godfrey (portrayed Caroline Spencer), Krista Allen (portrays Taylor Hayes) and Sean Kanan have all tried their hand at stand-up comedy. All that being said, let's take a look at some of the most comical characters on the show!
Sally Spectra
The original fashion knockoff queen Sally Spectra was never one to mince words and always got what she wanted. Played with aplomb by the late Darlene Conley, the bold Sally also gave us many memorable, comical moments over the years. She famously feuded with Stephanie Forrester because she idolized the fashion mogul and just wanted respect from the industry.
One of Sally and Stephanie's encounters got physical, landing Sally in a pool. Eventually, things cooled down between the two, even getting to the point where they got drunk together. In a hilarious turn of events, Sally ended up dumping a potted plant on her rival's head, explaining that haircutting is best when wet, and she proceeded to chop off Stephanie's hair.
She got in the faces of everyone she didn't like, including the evil Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). On one such occasion, Sally was surprisingly defending Stephanie and threatened the villain who argued that her manner was uncivilized. "I don't have to play by any rules of civilization when dealing with a genuine lunatic like you, Sheila," she said, and when Sheila questioned why she was defending Stephanie and called her out for stealing the Forrester matriarch's designs over the years, Sally proclaimed, "You know something Sheila, I never thought of myself as any kind of an angel before, but standing here next to you like this, I'm beginning to feel like St. Francis of Assisi, Joan of Arc, and Mahatma Gandhi all rolled into one."
Pam Douglas
Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) has always been a wacky character on "The Bold and the Beautiful," especially when paired with Forrester Creations security guard Charlie Webber (Dick Christie). Pam was the secretary for the fashion company who enjoyed watching "The Price is Right" while she was supposed to be working. This little bit of slacking on the job actually paid off as Pam overheard that Forrester was trying to expand its fashion line to a more mainstream audience. She got in contact with the producers of the popular game show and got them to use Forrester fashions as prizes.
Pam was a little mentally unstable, though, and when she was off her meds one time, she almost got Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) killed. She was the sister of Stephanie Forrester and was extremely protective of her. Stephanie's ex-husband Eric Forrester (John McCook) was seeing Donna after his marriage ended, so Pam gave him drugged lemon bars and captured Donna. She tied the poor woman up in a cabin, covered her in honey, and set a bear loose on her. Thankfully, Donna survived.
She would often play pranks on Donna and one Christmas, Pam dressed up as an elf and dumped a huge bowl of eggnog right on the poor woman's head. Oh that Pam, she kept us in stitches all the time!
Wyatt Spencer
Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is perhaps one of the funniest characters on "The Bold and the Beautiful." His comedic timing especially shines when his scene partner is Wyatt's brother, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). They often get their generally serious dad, "Dollar" Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), caught up in their hilarity even in his darkest moments.
Everyone was scratching their heads when Bill professed profound love for the villain Sheila Carter, unaware that he was working an undercover sting operation with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and the FBI to send her to prison. The brothers had decided they were going to confront their dad about his odd behavior, and Wyatt stepped up first to tell Bill that they were going to get right to the point. He immediately turned to his brother saying, "Liam?" who had no choice but to breach the topic.
Famed "The Price is Right" host and animal lover Bob Barker made a guest appearance as himself on the show. He overheard Wyatt exclaiming his disdain for animal lovers, which he termed "wacko" and "stupid." Angered, Barker tried to defend his stance. Of course, Wyatt was dense and didn't pick up what the game show host was putting down, so Barker re-enacted his famous scene from the film "Happy Gilmore," and gave the young man a couple of one-two punches, knocking him into a mud puddle! Unfortunately, Brooks exited the show in October 2023, and "The Bold and the Beautiful" won't be the same without him.