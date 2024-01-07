The Bold And The Beautiful's Most Comical Characters Ever

Soap operas are widely known for their dramatic storylines, but every now and then a little levity goes a long way. "The Bold and the Beautiful" has had some hilarious moments throughout its run, such as on the August 26, 2003 episode in which Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is fired from her position as CEO of Forrester Creations. Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) ordered cleaning men to clear out Brooke's office, and they hilariously threw her into the trash barrel.

"B&B" has had quite a few guest celebrities on the show, including actors, musicians, and comedians. On the April 19, 2023 episode, popular British comedian James Corden appeared with rap star Lil Nas X as inept busboys at Il Giardino's restaurant. The "Good Times!" sitcom alum Jimmie Walker made a guest appearance on May 3, 2023, as Count Boucie "master sommelier to the stars," who tried to convince the restaurant's owner Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) that he was the best wine steward ever.

Beloved comedian Wayne Brady took a more serious turn when he played Dr. Reese Buckingham on the sudser in 2018, who ended up selling Hope Logan's (Annika Noelle) baby to pay off his gambling debts. And "B&B" stars Linsey Godfrey (portrayed Caroline Spencer), Krista Allen (portrays Taylor Hayes) and Sean Kanan have all tried their hand at stand-up comedy. All that being said, let's take a look at some of the most comical characters on the show!