The Time Barron Trump Caused A Stir On The View

Despite being uninvolved in politics, Barron Trump's last name often drags him into the ruthless game of political maneuvering. One such instance was on December 4, 2019, when Professor Pamela Karlan made a pun during Donald Trump's impeachment hearing. The pun-of-contention stated that "while the President can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron." Karlan's mention of an uninvolved minor during legal proceedings attracted significant backlash nationwide and divided "The View" hosts.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg sided with the professor, arguing that "she was not speaking about the child." However, "political kid" Abby Huntsman was irritated by the Barron wordplay. "I think political kids, unless they're out on the frontlines, I think they're off-limits," she said. And the young Trump is certainly not on the frontlines, as Barron Trump is seldom seen in public.

Joy Behar, another co-host, agreed with Goldberg. Her view was that a sense of humor was necessary and pointed out that there were more children in more dangerous situations, citing the children held at the U.S. border. On the opposite side, Sunny Hostin supported Huntsman. In her opinion, Karlan's comments about the then 13-year-old Trump were unfunny and made in the wrong setting.