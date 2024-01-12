The Time Barron Trump Caused A Stir On The View
Despite being uninvolved in politics, Barron Trump's last name often drags him into the ruthless game of political maneuvering. One such instance was on December 4, 2019, when Professor Pamela Karlan made a pun during Donald Trump's impeachment hearing. The pun-of-contention stated that "while the President can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron." Karlan's mention of an uninvolved minor during legal proceedings attracted significant backlash nationwide and divided "The View" hosts.
Co-host Whoopi Goldberg sided with the professor, arguing that "she was not speaking about the child." However, "political kid" Abby Huntsman was irritated by the Barron wordplay. "I think political kids, unless they're out on the frontlines, I think they're off-limits," she said. And the young Trump is certainly not on the frontlines, as Barron Trump is seldom seen in public.
Joy Behar, another co-host, agreed with Goldberg. Her view was that a sense of humor was necessary and pointed out that there were more children in more dangerous situations, citing the children held at the U.S. border. On the opposite side, Sunny Hostin supported Huntsman. In her opinion, Karlan's comments about the then 13-year-old Trump were unfunny and made in the wrong setting.
Professor Pamela Karlan apologized for her comments about Barron Trump
Professor Pamela Karlan's apology for her comments came the same day she'd made the controversial statements (via CNN). However, Barron Trump's mother, Melania Trump, slammed the professor on X, formerly Twitter, stating that minors shouldn't be involved in politics. "Pamela Karlan," she tweeted, "you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering and using a child to do it."
The comment section of Melania's tweet also showed divided opinions. Several supported the then-First Lady's reaction, with one commenting: "Thank you for defending your boundaries and your son, who happens to be a minor, without hesitation. Only [the] weak and cruel attack children." Similarly, Matthew Kolken tweeted: "Karlan mocked and besmirched a child's name by referencing him in proceedings he had nothing to do with for the benefit of a laugh-line. It was low brow."
On the flip side, one X user called Melania out for being hypocritical: "Awesome, now stop being a hypocrite and hold your husband accountable to the same standards." Someone with a similar view posted: "What 'attack?' ... He has a son named [Barron]. Is the mere mention of his name an 'attack'?"
Eight days after Pamela Karlan's comments, Donald Trump attacked a 16-year-old
Eight days after Republicans put Pamela Karlan on blast for her comments against 13-year-old Barron Trump, Donald Trump attacked Greta Thunberg on X, formerly known as Twitter. The then-President attacked the choice to name the teenage climate change activist "Person of the Year" by TIME Magazine. "So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!," Trump tweeted.
Several people called out the Trump family's hypocrisy, with one X user, @JoJoFromJerz, copy-pasting Melania Trump's critique of Karlan under Trump's tweet. Another X User, @AynRandPaulRyan, tagged the then-First Lady underneath Trump's post. "Really looking forward to your angry tweet telling your husband not to involve minor children in political arguments. I'm sure it's on the way."
Given the number of times Donald Trump has clapped back at rumors about himself, we think it's safe to say he can handle himself in the press. However, the former President might need to tone it down for Barron and Melania's sakes.