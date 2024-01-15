Tragic Details About Michael Strahan

TV host Michael Strahan lost a ton of money in his divorce from Jean Muggli, the mother of his two daughters, Sophia and Isabella, back in 2007. It wasn't his first split, though. The former football player previously parted ways with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, in 1996. She, too, gave him two children, a boy and a girl. Both divorces were painful and messy, but things got even worse over the next few years. Strahan lost two family members and had to deal with his daughter's cancer diagnosis, all while trying to rebuild his life.

It all started in 2019 when his sister, Debra Strahan, died at the age of 58. A year later, the former NFL star lost his beloved father. "Today is a bittersweet day for me. The first #FathersDay without my hero, Gene Strahan, being with us," the TV host wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in June 2021. He added, "I'm focusing on the sweet moments and everything my dad taught me about being a man and a father."

Sadly, this series of unfortunate events didn't end there. His daughter, Isabella Strahan, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023. The TV host opened up about the devastating situation on "Good Morning America," leaving the audience in shock.