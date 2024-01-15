Tragic Details About Michael Strahan
TV host Michael Strahan lost a ton of money in his divorce from Jean Muggli, the mother of his two daughters, Sophia and Isabella, back in 2007. It wasn't his first split, though. The former football player previously parted ways with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, in 1996. She, too, gave him two children, a boy and a girl. Both divorces were painful and messy, but things got even worse over the next few years. Strahan lost two family members and had to deal with his daughter's cancer diagnosis, all while trying to rebuild his life.
It all started in 2019 when his sister, Debra Strahan, died at the age of 58. A year later, the former NFL star lost his beloved father. "Today is a bittersweet day for me. The first #FathersDay without my hero, Gene Strahan, being with us," the TV host wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in June 2021. He added, "I'm focusing on the sweet moments and everything my dad taught me about being a man and a father."
Sadly, this series of unfortunate events didn't end there. His daughter, Isabella Strahan, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023. The TV host opened up about the devastating situation on "Good Morning America," leaving the audience in shock.
Michael Strahan's daughter, Isabella, discovered a brain tumor at age 19
Born in 2004, Isabella Strahan has grown up to be gorgeous — just like her twin sister, Tanita Strahan. She started a career in modeling before graduating from high school and made her runway debut in 2022. A year later, she began attending the University of Southern California, but life had different plans for her. The young girl was forced to stop her studies after being diagnosed with medulloblastoma in 2023.
According to the National Cancer Institute, medulloblastoma is a brain tumor that affects the central nervous system. It forms in the bottom part of the brain and grows rapidly, causing poor balance and coordination, blurred vision, confusion, changes in bowel or bladder habits, seizures, and other symptoms. Only 72.1% of those diagnosed with this form of cancer are still alive five years later.
Isabella experienced the first symptoms at the beginning of October 2023. "That's when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, and I couldn't walk straight," she told Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America." A few weeks later, she woke up throwing up blood and decided to see a doctor. Her father was the first to find out about her diagnosis, which left him in shock. "It just didn't feel real," he confessed on the show. The former pro football player feared for his daughter's life, but he knew he had to be strong for her. Isabella eventually underwent surgery and radiation treatment, and her prognosis looks good.
Tragedy has changed his perspective on life
The death of his father, Gene Strahan, and Isabella Strahan's cancer diagnosis made the TV host see life in a different light. "You learn that you're probably not as strong as you thought you were when you have to really think about the real things," he told Robin Roberts. "I realized that I need support from everybody." Not only did Michael Strahan embrace his vulnerability, but he also decided to help others. The "Good Morning America" anchor said he wants to become a voice in the fight against cancer and support people going through chemo and radiation.
Strahan also admitted that his life wouldn't have been the same without the support of his father. In 2020, the TV star said he was grateful for having such an amazing dad and that he wants to make him proud. The former athlete encouraged his fans to hug their loved ones and tell them how much they mean to them. "Don't take it for granted that they automatically know that you love them," he wrote on Instagram.
The former "Fox NFL Sunday" host followed his own advice and put family first when his daughter got sick. Strahan took three weeks off work in 2023 to be next to Isabella. At first, he didn't want to disclose the reason behind his absence, but people started to speculate. Strahan eventually decided to talk about his daughter's diagnosis to stop the rumors and bring hope to cancer patients.