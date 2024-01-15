The Wild Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory That Set Whoopi Goldberg Off

Pop star Taylor Swift is no stranger to conspiracy theories. There have been speculations of hidden meanings behind her songs, hypotheses about her relationship with Travis Kelce, and now, thanks to Fox News' Jesse Watters, there are conspiracy theories about Swift being a political figurehead.

On January 9, 2024, Watters shared a clip of a NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence conference from August 13, 2019, where Swift was mentioned. This led Watters to comment on "Jesse Watters Primetime," "So, is Swift a front for a political agenda?" The television host admitted that he had no evidence beyond the video but added that he was "curious because the pop star who endorsed Biden is urging millions of her followers to vote." He boldly claimed, "The Pentagon Psychological Operations unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset during a NATO meeting," to combat misinformation online.

Tons of viewers found it hard to wrap their heads around Watters' reasoning, and Whoopi Goldberg was no different. "The View" co-host was upset that the Fox News anchor tried to turn Swift encouraging her fans to vote into a bad thing. "I am tired of dumb people. [...] I can't handle it," she said. Goldberg got unanimous support from her fellow hosts, who believed that Republicans like Watters were disappointed that Swift supported a Democrat and wasn't "their princess."