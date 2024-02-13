Sasha Obama And Maisy Biden Are All Grown Up & Still Total Besties
Sasha Obama and Maisy Biden were once White House pals who attended the same high school and played on the same basketball team. And, although many might understandably have expected Sasha Obama and Maisy Biden's friendship to fade after the Obamas left the White House, these politically-minded kids are proving that some friendships grow stronger with time.
Sasha and Maisy have graduated from cutesy sleepovers to some of New York City's most exciting parties. They were papped arriving at the "Saturday Night Live" after-party at New York City's Zuma on January 27, 2024. Sasha, ever the fashionista, was spotted in a crop top, a mid-calf skirt with a side slit, and a black jacket. Maisy, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt under a black sweater, paired with blue jeans.
The after-party was a star-studded event and featured other Hollywood big names like Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson, and Demi Moore. However, Malia Obama, who's begun a career in Hollywood, wasn't spotted at the event.
Their friendship began back in 2009
Sasha Obama's friendship with Maisy Biden began during former President Barack Obama's tenure in 2009, while Joe Biden was serving as his VP. However, the two men can't fully claim credit for starting it. Rather, Sasha's mother and Maisy's grandmother played larger roles in getting them together. Apart from Michelle Obama and Jill Biden having an established relationship, they also planned the girls' first-ever sleepover with one another. Joe Biden shared the deets when he spoke about their friendship beginnings at a Democratic National Committee meeting in 2009.
He revealed that Jill reached out to Michelle to arrange a sleepover for the Biden and Obama girls, and their cousins, at the request of Finnegan Biden, Maisy's sister. Their slumber party, complete with popcorn and an age-appropriate TV show, ended up becoming a heartwarming memory for Joe. As he sweetly recalled, "My little Maisy, who is eight years old, had her head on the pillow, touching, I think it was Sasha's head. I had no doubts after that about why the hell I took this job, why I was running." Joe added, "Sounds corny, but I mean it," (via the Chicago Tribune).
Sasha and Maisy's families celebrated their graduation together
Sasha Obama and Maisy Biden's history includes shared parties, sporting events, and family vacations. Toward the end of 2014, both girls were spotted at a college basketball game between the American University Eagles and Princeton Tigers. They were also seen with their mothers at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada. When Sasha and Maisy graduated in 2019, it only made sense for their families to come together for a mega-celebration.
The party clashed with a Hall of Fame dinner organized by the Iowa Democratic Party, but Joe Biden had no regrets about skipping it. "Her best friend is Sasha Obama. Barack and Jill and the whole family, we had a whole get-together," he enthused during an appearance in Davenport. Defending his decision to put family over politics, Joe reasoned during a subsequent stop in Washington, "My granddaughter was graduating. It was my daughter's birthday. I would skip the inauguration for that," (via The Hill).
Sasha and Maisy have also been spotted on several weekend getaways over the years, including a 2017 visit to Miami. They've both kept a pretty low profile since the end of the Obama administration, but Barack Obama confirmed during an appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast in 2021 that Maisy "was one of Sasha's best friends and still is."