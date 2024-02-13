Sasha Obama And Maisy Biden Are All Grown Up & Still Total Besties

Sasha Obama and Maisy Biden were once White House pals who attended the same high school and played on the same basketball team. And, although many might understandably have expected Sasha Obama and Maisy Biden's friendship to fade after the Obamas left the White House, these politically-minded kids are proving that some friendships grow stronger with time.

Sasha and Maisy have graduated from cutesy sleepovers to some of New York City's most exciting parties. They were papped arriving at the "Saturday Night Live" after-party at New York City's Zuma on January 27, 2024. Sasha, ever the fashionista, was spotted in a crop top, a mid-calf skirt with a side slit, and a black jacket. Maisy, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt under a black sweater, paired with blue jeans.

The after-party was a star-studded event and featured other Hollywood big names like Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson, and Demi Moore. However, Malia Obama, who's begun a career in Hollywood, wasn't spotted at the event.