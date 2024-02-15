Where Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Stands With Each Of Her Kids After Billy Ray Split

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus' 2022 divorce seems to have created a major rift between their children. Each famous Cyrus child has a favorite parent and isn't afraid to show where their loyalties lie. While we can't know for certain what's going through their heads as they pick sides, Tish offered her perspective on what caused the end of her 30-year marriage in an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. She explained that their relationship hadn't been on solid ground for a while, but she was too afraid to leave it all behind and start afresh.

"I met him when I [was] 24. So I, like, grew up [...] [and] he was such a huge part of that," Tish acknowledged. "Then being alone and all of a sudden just having kind of the weight of the world off my shoulders in some ways and [I] was able to just breathe." While it seems normal for a couple to grow apart after nearly three decades together, Tish hinted at deeper issues, admitting she didn't realize how respectful a partner should be until meeting Dominic Purcell.

Even her daughter, Brandi Cyrus, who joined Tish on the podcast, alluded to her dad being the reason for the downfall of their marriage. Brandi explained that although she didn't witness him mistreating her mom, she knew their relationship wasn't as perfect as it appeared to the outside world. While her words clearly put Brandi in Tish's corner, her sister, Miley Cyrus', actions also painted her as a dedicated member of her mom's team.