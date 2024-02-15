Where Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Stands With Each Of Her Kids After Billy Ray Split
Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus' 2022 divorce seems to have created a major rift between their children. Each famous Cyrus child has a favorite parent and isn't afraid to show where their loyalties lie. While we can't know for certain what's going through their heads as they pick sides, Tish offered her perspective on what caused the end of her 30-year marriage in an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. She explained that their relationship hadn't been on solid ground for a while, but she was too afraid to leave it all behind and start afresh.
"I met him when I [was] 24. So I, like, grew up [...] [and] he was such a huge part of that," Tish acknowledged. "Then being alone and all of a sudden just having kind of the weight of the world off my shoulders in some ways and [I] was able to just breathe." While it seems normal for a couple to grow apart after nearly three decades together, Tish hinted at deeper issues, admitting she didn't realize how respectful a partner should be until meeting Dominic Purcell.
Even her daughter, Brandi Cyrus, who joined Tish on the podcast, alluded to her dad being the reason for the downfall of their marriage. Brandi explained that although she didn't witness him mistreating her mom, she knew their relationship wasn't as perfect as it appeared to the outside world. While her words clearly put Brandi in Tish's corner, her sister, Miley Cyrus', actions also painted her as a dedicated member of her mom's team.
Miley Cyrus doesn't appear to be on good terms with her dad
Miley Cyrus attended the 2024 Grammy Awards with her beau, Maxx Morando, her mom, Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Brandi Cyrus. When she got up on stage after winning her very first Grammy for "Flowers," Miley gave a nod to her biggest supporters along the way: "My mommy, my sister, my love," (via YouTube). The pop star noticeably only thanked a singular sister, seemingly snubbing Noah Cyrus, and made no mention of her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, or any of her three brothers.
We first learned that Miley and Tish's close relationship remained unaffected after the divorce when the "We Can't Stop" hitmaker walked her mom down the aisle for her August 2023 nuptials to Dominic Purcell. Although Purcell and Tish had a fast-moving relationship, Miley couldn't be more thrilled for them. "To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me," she gushed to Vogue. "Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It's almost like it's for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul."
Miley added that the moment when she gave her mom's hand to Purcell would always hold a special place in her heart. Aside from the Grammy winner, only Brandi and Trace Cyrus attended the wedding. After her big day, Tish reposted a throwback photo of the three kids who were present at the event with four heart emojis on her Instagram Story, seemingly shading the others, who were apparently too busy making a not-so-subtle statement to attend.
Noah and Braison Cyrus skipped their mom's wedding to run errands
While Tish Cyrus enjoyed her big day with new love Dominic Purcell, her children, Noah and Braison Cyrus, went to Walmart and later shared a meal at a restaurant. To subtly make her stance on the wedding clear, Noah wore a shirt featuring a throwback photo of her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, for the outing. Interestingly, just a few months before Tish's wedding, Noah wished her mom a happy birthday through a series of Instagram photos that started with the emotional moment she welcomed her into this world.
In the caption, Noah wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful mother. No matter what, I will always love you." While that seems sweet on the surface, many people felt she was alluding to their feud with the last part of her message since it pointed to how her love had lasted despite their hardships. But Noah's message might not have made its way to her mother if she hadn't followed her back on Instagram after reportedly unfollowing her shortly after the news of her split from Billy Ray broke, per OK! magazine.
Although her fellow wedding absentee, Braison, doesn't follow his mom, it doesn't seem to be personal as he only blessed Miley and Noah Cyrus with a follow. As for Miley, she follows all of her siblings and her mom but doesn't follow her dad. While her parents' divorce might've deepened the wedge between them, Miley and Billy Ray's relationship was packed with ups and downs that started during her "Hannah Montana" days.