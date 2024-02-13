Megan Fox's Pants-Free Look Tops Bold Super Bowl Weekend Outfits
Any star-studded event is bound to feature celebrities in eye-catching outfits. For instance, Jason Kelce's Super Bowl outfit had everyone saying the same thing — did his wife force him to wear overalls so he wouldn't go shirtless again? However, Kelce's bright, yellow-and-red Chiefs overalls weren't the boldest Super Bowl weekend look by a long shot. That prize goes to actor and author Megan Fox. Her Super Bowl afterparty look is joining the list of most outrageous outfits Fox has ever worn.
The 'fit was a matching set from Poster Girl. Fox hopped on a trend and wore hot pants trimmed with black lace that showed lots of leg. The matching halter top also exhibited plenty of skin, with a large cut-out on the front secured with black laces. The belt-like neckline included a bejeweled silver buckle.
Fox's accessories seemed to be inspired by the Southwest. Her tan-and-pink purse from Poster Girl had a snakeskin detail and a big silver buckle that matched the one on her top. Fox's over-the-knee black-and-red boots looked like cowboy boots, and she completed the outfit with a black leather jacket. Fox shared snapshots of her outfit on Instagram with the caption, "a mother."
Fox looked sharp (literally) in a spiked corset prior to game day
Megan Fox also shared a video on Instagram of herself in her Super Bowl afterparty look, set to the song "You Don't Own Me" by Lesley Gore. Many people commented flame and/or heart-eyes emojis. One person commented, "graduated top of her class at mother university." But not everyone was impressed with the hot pants outfit, with one critic telling Fox, "Classy is better babe [flame emoji] and you can afford it [heart emoji]."
The halter and hot pants combo wasn't the "Jennifer's Body" actor's only Super Bowl weekend look. Fox and her on-again, off-again flame Machine Gun Kelly arrived in Las Vegas a few days before the game. At one pre-game-day party hosted by Uber One, Fox was in black leather head-to-toe. She paired super skinny patent-leather pants with a spiked leather corset. Her silver necklace nicely complemented the silver spikes from her top. It was evident that Fox wanted her clothes to draw the most attention because her high-heeled shoes were completely clear.
Although that look didn't get the privilege of being shared to Fox's Instagram grid, she shared another pre-game look — and was compared to another celeb in the process.
Primarily all-black outfits seemed to be Fox's Super Bowl weekend theme
On the Friday before Super Bowl Sunday, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen at Future's concert in Las Vegas. For that outing, Fox wore a black bodysuit with heart-shaped detailing and a deep neckline. For accessories, the "New Girl" actor stuck with the all-black theme, wearing a plaid blazer, long leather gloves, and sunglasses in the same shade.
Fox shared an Instagram post featuring that look, which was met with mixed feedback. The carousel was captioned "murder on the dance floor" and included a video with the song playing, causing one fan to write, "she could murder me on the dance floor." Another said, "Hottest woman ever!" However, one person said, "She doesn't even look like her anymore," with a frowning, bandaged emoji. Another admitted they thought the photos were of Kim Kardashian at first. Both Fox and Kardashian seem willing to go to extreme lengths for fashion, and Kardashian has been mistaken for Fox before.
There's no doubt Fox's hot pants look was bold, and her looks featuring spikes and leather gloves were edgy and glamorous. She'll hopefully avoid ending up on the worst-dressed stars over the Super Bowl weekend list.