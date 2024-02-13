Megan Fox's Pants-Free Look Tops Bold Super Bowl Weekend Outfits

Any star-studded event is bound to feature celebrities in eye-catching outfits. For instance, Jason Kelce's Super Bowl outfit had everyone saying the same thing — did his wife force him to wear overalls so he wouldn't go shirtless again? However, Kelce's bright, yellow-and-red Chiefs overalls weren't the boldest Super Bowl weekend look by a long shot. That prize goes to actor and author Megan Fox. Her Super Bowl afterparty look is joining the list of most outrageous outfits Fox has ever worn.

The 'fit was a matching set from Poster Girl. Fox hopped on a trend and wore hot pants trimmed with black lace that showed lots of leg. The matching halter top also exhibited plenty of skin, with a large cut-out on the front secured with black laces. The belt-like neckline included a bejeweled silver buckle.

Fox's accessories seemed to be inspired by the Southwest. Her tan-and-pink purse from Poster Girl had a snakeskin detail and a big silver buckle that matched the one on her top. Fox's over-the-knee black-and-red boots looked like cowboy boots, and she completed the outfit with a black leather jacket. Fox shared snapshots of her outfit on Instagram with the caption, "a mother."