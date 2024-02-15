Body Language Experts Show Signs That Maria Shriver And Arnold Schwarzenegger's Marriage Wouldn't Last

We've seen a number of powerhouse A-list couples rise and fall over the years. Former pairings like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West all certainly made their mark on pop culture in one way or another, but there's one couple whose union that was presumably unshakable until it reached its spectacularly dramatic end. Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenneger said their vows back in 1986, in a traditional church wedding surrounded by friends and family. At the time, Schwarzenegger's star was on the rise, while Shriver wasn't exactly a wallflower herself, anchoring for "CBS Morning News" in the Big Apple.

Their union lasted through the actor's career switch into politics when he successfully ran for governor of California in 2003, but all wasn't as it appeared. After Schwarzenegger's time in office came to an end, the world was stunned to find out that the "Predator" star had fathered a child with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena, in 1996. Shriver filed for divorce in July 2011; the split wasn't finalized until 2021.

Knowing this information casts a different light on Shriver and Schwarzenegger's relationship. Tense public moments that could have previously been put down to stress took on whole new meanings. Were there signs that this marriage was doomed for failure all along? The List spoke exclusively to body language expert, communication coach, and "A.W.E.S.O.M.E." author Jess Ponce III, as well as Nicole Moore, body language expert and celebrity love advisor, to get the scoop.