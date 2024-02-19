Inside Teri Hatcher's Chaotic Love Life
Teri Hatcher is best known for her roles in "Desperate Housewives," "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl," and other TV series. She usually plays strong female characters who overcome adversity, building the lives they want. And just like her characters, Hatcher proved that nothing can stop her from leading a fulfilling life. The actress was married and divorced twice and later tried to find love on dating apps, but things didn't go in her favor. Yet, she found the strength to move on and make the most out of what she had.
The "MacGyver" actress was first married to her personal trainer, Markus Leithold, but their relationship ended after just one year. In 1995, she tied the knot with actor Jon Tenney and gave birth to a child two years later. Hatcher's daughter, Emerson Rose Tenney, has grown up to be gorgeous, making her mother proud. Sadly, the actress and her husband broke up in 2003.
After searching for love in all the wrong places, Hatcher realized that it's okay to be single. "It's liberating to care about the things that are important to you and not about the things that aren't important to you," the actress told People. She also pointed out that being on your own isn't the same as being lonely. "I have been single for a very long time, but there is nothing lonely about my life."
Teri Hatcher's second marriage lacked intimacy
The "Supergirl" actress kept her relationship with her first husband, Markus Leithold, away from the spotlight. However, her second marriage and the subsequent divorce made headlines at the time. Teri Hatcher and Jon Tenney met on a blind date in 1993 and walked down the aisle a year later. They got along well, but their relationship lacked intimacy.
"From the beginning, our marriage was probably more defined by friendship," the actress confessed to Vanity Fair. The two didn't even have sex on their honeymoon, and they were rarely intimate with each other. "I know exactly when Emerson was conceived, because we had sex once that year, on Valentine's Day," Hatcher explained. The "MacGyver" star and her husband parted ways in 2003, which resulted in ongoing conflicts. The two fought over custody of their daughter, Emerson Rose Tenney, and which parent would spend the holidays with her — and these issues went on for years.
The couple eventually agreed to share custody, but this didn't make things any easier for Hatcher. "You can only have your meltdowns when your children are asleep," she told People in 2005. Hatcher had to raise her daughter as a single mom, juggling parenthood and acting. She woke up at 5:45 a.m. every morning to get her daughter ready for school, make breakfast, and plan things for the day.
The 'Desperate Housewives' star hasn't had much luck with dating apps
Teri Hatcher has had her share of heartbreak but still believes in love. The actress confessed on "Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone" that she'd tried her luck on dating apps, hoping to find that special someone. Eventually, she got her profile removed from Hinge because they thought it was fake. "I'm definitely done with the dating apps, and I feel like if there's any way I'll go somewhere and meet someone, that's what it's gonna have to be," she told Stone.
The mother-of-one has had a few relationships over the years, but none of them worked out. In 2006, Hatcher got involved with Ryan Seacrest, who ended their romance over the phone. She also dated actor David Spade that year, but they broke up after a few months.
In 2019, Hatcher told People that she was comfortable being single. The actress said, "You are allowed to be proud of your life when you're not part of a couple." She also added that many women thrive after divorce and that there is nothing wrong with choosing not to get married again. "I don't need a man. I have a cat," the actress admitted in her interview with Stone.