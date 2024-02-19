Inside Teri Hatcher's Chaotic Love Life

Teri Hatcher is best known for her roles in "Desperate Housewives," "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl," and other TV series. She usually plays strong female characters who overcome adversity, building the lives they want. And just like her characters, Hatcher proved that nothing can stop her from leading a fulfilling life. The actress was married and divorced twice and later tried to find love on dating apps, but things didn't go in her favor. Yet, she found the strength to move on and make the most out of what she had.

The "MacGyver" actress was first married to her personal trainer, Markus Leithold, but their relationship ended after just one year. In 1995, she tied the knot with actor Jon Tenney and gave birth to a child two years later. Hatcher's daughter, Emerson Rose Tenney, has grown up to be gorgeous, making her mother proud. Sadly, the actress and her husband broke up in 2003.

After searching for love in all the wrong places, Hatcher realized that it's okay to be single. "It's liberating to care about the things that are important to you and not about the things that aren't important to you," the actress told People. She also pointed out that being on your own isn't the same as being lonely. "I have been single for a very long time, but there is nothing lonely about my life."