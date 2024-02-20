Were Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Ever Engaged? Here's Their Cryptic Response

Few celebrities have stayed as tight-lipped about their romance as Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift. Throughout their six-year relationship, the couple refused to share any details about their love, and for good reason. While speaking to The Guardian in 2019, Swift explained that they chose to keep things private because they didn't want outsider input to disrupt their little love bubble. "If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it — but it's just that it goes out into the world," she reasoned. "That's where the boundary is, and that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."

Although this protected their relationship from intrusion and helped bring peace, it unfortunately also created loads of speculation since people didn't really know anything. As the relationship neared its six-year mark in 2022, people started wondering if things had taken a more serious turn. Notably, Swift seemed like she was ready to take their love to the next stage as early as 2019 because of her album "Lover," which was heavily inspired by Alwyn.

The LP included "Paper Rings," an upbeat track where Swift openly admitted that she would agree to marry her beau even if he popped the question with paper rings. Amidst further speculation in 2022, an insider confirmed Alwyn and Swift's engagement to The Sun and stressed that the "Enchanted" songstress only wore her gorgeous engagement ring where cameras couldn't see it. Meanwhile, Alwyn had a more cryptic answer about their status.