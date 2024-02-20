Were Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Ever Engaged? Here's Their Cryptic Response
Few celebrities have stayed as tight-lipped about their romance as Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift. Throughout their six-year relationship, the couple refused to share any details about their love, and for good reason. While speaking to The Guardian in 2019, Swift explained that they chose to keep things private because they didn't want outsider input to disrupt their little love bubble. "If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we'd be talking about it — but it's just that it goes out into the world," she reasoned. "That's where the boundary is, and that's where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."
Although this protected their relationship from intrusion and helped bring peace, it unfortunately also created loads of speculation since people didn't really know anything. As the relationship neared its six-year mark in 2022, people started wondering if things had taken a more serious turn. Notably, Swift seemed like she was ready to take their love to the next stage as early as 2019 because of her album "Lover," which was heavily inspired by Alwyn.
The LP included "Paper Rings," an upbeat track where Swift openly admitted that she would agree to marry her beau even if he popped the question with paper rings. Amidst further speculation in 2022, an insider confirmed Alwyn and Swift's engagement to The Sun and stressed that the "Enchanted" songstress only wore her gorgeous engagement ring where cameras couldn't see it. Meanwhile, Alwyn had a more cryptic answer about their status.
Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift never got married
When the Wall Street Journal asked Joe Alwyn whether he was engaged to Taylor Swift in April 2022, the actor continued his streak of dodging any questions related to their romance. "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," Alywn quipped. "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say." The "Conversations with Friends" star clarified to Elle that, at his core, he wasn't somebody who refrained from sharing his life with others.
However, the current state of things had forced Alwyn to remain fiercely protective of what he said publicly. The British actor elaborated that he felt like if he offered even a little morsel of his private life, it would be taken as an invitation to pry even more. Furthermore, neither Alwyn nor Swift ever spoke about their alleged engagement in an interview again. A few months after the couple's breakup, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi claimed that they were certain they had tied the knot in secret in 2020 or 2021.
In a rare moment, Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clap back at the account, writing, "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. [...] It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these." Meanwhile, Swift seemingly dispelled the engagement rumors in her post-breakup release, "You're Losing Me."
Alwyn didn't want to tie the knot with Swift
In "You're Losing Me," Taylor Swift sings, "I wouldn't marry me either, a pathological people pleaser, who only wanted you to see her," seemingly confirming Joe Alwyn had no intention of locking things down with her. The track's scathing lyrics sent fans into a frenzy as they started to wonder whether Alwyn and Swift's long-standing relationship was as perfect as it seemed. As the hate started pouring in, an insider informed Radar Online that Alwyn wasn't best pleased with the song.
"Joe finds it very embarrassing and disappointing — especially when she's flaunting this tacky new romance," they revealed, alluding to Swift's controversial relationship with Matty Healy in May 2023. The source added, "The hypocrisy and sheer rudeness of it all is off the charts. He's not the type to kiss and tell, but he's not a pushover either. He's respectfully asking her to let him move on — and shut up!" Unfortunately, the actor's supposed wishes weren't granted.
As "You're Losing Me" hit streaming services in November 2023, Swift's BFF, Jack Antonoff, dropped a hint that raised questions about her relationship with Alwyn. In fact, his comments suggested that their romance was on the rocks for two years before they officially called it quits in 2023. Things looked even bleaker for the "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" star after Swift announced her eleventh studio record, "The Tortured Poets Department," in early 2024. The album's tracklist had all eyes on Alwyn since it all but confirmed that it was a breakup LP.