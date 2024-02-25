The Stunning Transformation Of Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone may be about to win an Oscar for Best Actress for their portrayal in "Killers of the Flower Moon," and have already made history as the first Native American ever to receive a nomination in the category. In the critically acclaimed film directed by Martin Scorsese, Gladstone plays Mollie Burkhart, a survivor of the Osage murders. However, Gladstone's role as Burkhart is far from their first foray into cinema; but it has seen them catapulted into the mainstream.

Prior to joining Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the harrowing true story of the murders of dozens of Osage people in the 1920s, Gladstone had appeared in films like "Certain Women" in 2016 and "First Cow" in 2019.

Gladstone, who has Nimiipuu and Blackfeet heritage, grew up on a Blackfeet reservation with her mother and father, before moving to a suburb. Although she landed her first professional acting role when she was just 12, it would be a while before she would receive widespread acclaim for her work. Of course, now, that is all changing. Here is the story of Lily Gladstone's journey so far.