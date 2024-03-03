Kelly Rowland's Today Show Dressing Room Drama, Explained
Multifaceted performer Kelly Rowland has endured a bit of messiness while on the promotional campaign for her new film, the erotic Netflix thriller, "Mea Culpa." The film has been met with much discourse for its dramatic storyline and performances from Rowland and fellow lead Trevante Rhodes. However, the focus was briefly taken away from the movie during the press run, with her controversial "Today" gig becoming a point of interest.
On Thursday, February 15, 2024, Rowland was scheduled to join "Today" host Hoda Kotb as a guest host for the show's fourth hour. Rowland has already appeared on the program during the 8 a.m. slot, where correspondent Savannah Guthrie interviewed her. However, Rowland left the show shortly after her first obligation at "Today," allegedly due to a poor dressing room. After the "Dilemma" star left the set, singer Rita Ora stepped in to guest host with Kotb, but the walkout sparked much conversation among multiple publications and on social media. Rowland has remained mostly quiet on the reason, but sources suggest that she might have been perturbed by other factors while on the "Today" set, including a line of unfavorable questions concerning her best friend, Beyonce Knowles.
The dressing rooms may not have been Rowland's only gripe with Today
In the short time Kelly Rowland appeared on "Today" alongside Savannah Guthrie, she was asked several questions about her fellow Destiny's Child star, Beyonce Knowles. In her line of questioning, Guthrie showed much interest in Knowles' country music venture while Rowland was there to promote her movie, "Mea Culpa." Guthrie asked Rowland, "What do you think about your friend Beyonce?" and even after Rowland expressed how proud she was of Knowles, Guthrie pushed for more information about Rowland's feelings surrounding her friend's forthcoming "Act II" album. Sources told TheWrap that this was the real reason Rowland left the show, explaining, "The story was spun that Kelly didn't like her dressing room, but she has been on the 'Today' show numerous times, she and her team know the dressing room set up. That would not come as a surprise at all. Kelly was upset about Savannah's aggressive questioning about Beyoncé. She and her team were not happy and felt disrespected," they added to the outlet.
Following the incident, it didn't appear that Rowland wanted to harp on the drama. On February 21, 2024, she joined WGN TV, sharing, "I love the Today show, love Hoda, and that is it" when the subject of her walkout came up.
Rowland reportedly tried several times to switch dressing rooms
Kelly Rowland and her team allegedly tried to compromise during the dressing room dispute before deciding to leave "Today." Sources spoke with Page Six, telling the outlet that the "Coffee" singer attempted to change dressing rooms before she left. In one instance, her people reportedly tried to use a green room but were unsuccessful, as Jennifer Lopez was occupying it. When they could not find a suitable room, Rowland decided it was best to exit.
"They didn't like the one she was in," a source said, referring to the dressing room. They did not elaborate on exactly what was wrong with the room. However, in the past, the dressing rooms used for "Today" guests and hosts have come under fire, particularly for their small size. In May 2016, several correspondents reportedly hoped to get the bigger room left behind by host Natalie Morales. Host Hoda Kotb even came to Rowland's defense on the February 20, 2024, airing of "Today," stating, "I just want to say this. I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her. And I want her to come back on the show ... of course. She can share my dressing room. We will be in it together." Though a kind invitation, some believe "Today" is using the dressing room controversy to divert attention from the actual cause of Rowland's departure from the show — the Beyonce questions.