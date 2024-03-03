Kelly Rowland's Today Show Dressing Room Drama, Explained

Kelly Rowland and her team allegedly tried to compromise during the dressing room dispute before deciding to leave "Today." Sources spoke with Page Six, telling the outlet that the "Coffee" singer attempted to change dressing rooms before she left. In one instance, her people reportedly tried to use a green room but were unsuccessful, as Jennifer Lopez was occupying it. When they could not find a suitable room, Rowland decided it was best to exit.

"They didn't like the one she was in," a source said, referring to the dressing room. They did not elaborate on exactly what was wrong with the room. However, in the past, the dressing rooms used for "Today" guests and hosts have come under fire, particularly for their small size. In May 2016, several correspondents reportedly hoped to get the bigger room left behind by host Natalie Morales. Host Hoda Kotb even came to Rowland's defense on the February 20, 2024, airing of "Today," stating, "I just want to say this. I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her. And I want her to come back on the show ... of course. She can share my dressing room. We will be in it together." Though a kind invitation, some believe "Today" is using the dressing room controversy to divert attention from the actual cause of Rowland's departure from the show — the Beyonce questions.