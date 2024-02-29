Sheryl Crow's Joke About Kate Middleton Has Royal Fans Up In Arms

It's been months since royal fans have seen Catherine, Princess of Wales at a royal event. Weeks after Kate appeared with the royal family for Christmas 2023, Kensington Palace announced on January 17 that the princess had abdominal surgery and needed to clear her calendar through Easter to recuperate. The palace emphasized Kate's desire to protect her private health info and noted from the start that updates would be limited. In the absence of concrete info, however, rumors have abounded, as people endeavor to figure out why Kate's recovery could be taking so long. Some of this speculation includes worrisome claims, like Concha Calleja's assertion that Kate was in a coma. On the flip side, some of the other conjecture is pure silliness, like the belief that Kate is staying out of the spotlight until she grows out her bangs.

Now Sheryl Crow's inserted herself into the morass of Kate-related gossip by making a joke on X (formerly Twitter). On February 28, the music icon posted a brief video announcing her upcoming appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," writing in the caption: "I'm going to be on @JimmyKimmelLive tonight. But where's Kate Middleton?" In the video, Crow can be seen telling a person out of the frame, "If you can speed it up — I'm meeting Kate Middleton for lunch."

Royal fans were not amused at Crow's attempted levity. Some reiterated palace-provided info that Kate was at home recuperating. Others clapped back at Crow. "You have so many things happening in the world that you can focus on rather than riding this 'where's Kate?' non-sense!," one admonished.