General Hospital: Rena Sofer's Recurring Status Spells New Beginnings For The Quartermaines

Soap fans were thrilled when Rena Sofer finally brought Lois Cerullo back to "General Hospital" in October 2023. Her timing was perfect because her ex Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) had amnesia, believing himself to be his previous stage persona, Eddie Maine. Soap Opera Digest in September 2023 (via Daytime Confidential) reported that Sofer explained Lois returned to help her daughter, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton), as well. One condition of her return was that she insisted Ellen Travolta reprise her role as Lois' mom, Gloria Cerullo.

Lois has helped Brook Lynn deal with her meddling grandmother, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). She also blabbed to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) was the one who ratted out Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) to the SEC for insider trading – effectively destroying his marriage to Nina and nearly obliterating her lifelong friendship with Olivia Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero).

Unsurprisingly, fans were dismayed to learn that Sofer has been demoted to recurring status. Her contract was short term, and she told the Associated Press in October 2023 that she and her husband were going to move East, remarking "I just thought, when I moved here, one of my first big jobs was 'General Hospital,' and it just felt very full circle for one of my last jobs in Los Angeles while I live here to be 'General Hospital' and doing this character that I love so much." Many lives are going to be affected with less Lois.